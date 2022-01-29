CHURCH HILL — Dylan Bartley continues to be a thorn in the side of opponents.
The Sullivan East senior agitated Volunteer on Friday night, scoring 29 points in the Patriots’ 76-67 road victory over the Falcons. He started the game by hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter. From there, he filled the nets with mid-range shots and free throws.
“When he’s in control, not many people can guard him,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “If he takes good shots and makes plays for his teammates, he makes better games. He let the game come to him and he makes great moves under the hoop.”
Bartley, last season’s All-Northeast Tennessee player of the year, is closing in on Gavin Grubb’s school scoring record, but he wasn’t alone in the victory. The Patriots (14-6, 3-3 Upper Lakes Conference) got a 14-point effort from Logan Murray and nine points from post Manny Milhorn.
“He comes in and does exactly what his role is,” Faver said of Milhorn. “He plays his butt off and gets rebounds. He’s a great teammate. When Masun (Tate) got in foul trouble, Manny came in and played some big minutes.”
Despite being down by 16 points with six minutes to go, Volunteer didn’t give up. The Falcons pulled within single digits but missed a couple of opportunities to make it a two-possession game in the final two minutes.
Volunteer coach Mike Poe was frustrated by his team’s play earlier in the half. Bradin Minton hit a jumper at the first-half buzzer to close the Falcons within 36-31 at the break. However, East responded with the first six points of the second half and by the time the third quarter ended, the Patriots led 60-42.
“For some reason, we didn’t have any energy or passion,” Poe said. “They’re great kids, but at some point, you have to answer the bell. Basketball is a game of hills and valleys. You’re not going to play the high level at 30 games a year. I believe we’re going through a bad time right now, and we will have to play our way through it.”
Garrison Barrett had a big scoring night with 28 points and Minton finished with 18. The good news for the Falcons (16-9, 4-2) is they’re still in first place in the league standings, a half-game ahead of idle Elizabethton.
“We still control our own destiny,” Poe said. “In the grand scheme of things it doesn’t matter if we can show up and play Tuesday and Friday and still win the thing. It’s good to have that opportunity.”
LUCKY NO. 13
The Lady Patriots (20-8, 5-1) rained 3-pointers in their 69-47 win against the Lady Falcons (14-11, 3-2).
Sullivan East hit 13 treys overall, led by Jenna Hare, who knocked down five as part of her 25-point performance. Riley Nelson added 15 points and Hayley Grubb had 14. Abby McCarter connected on four 3-pointers to score 12.
The Lady Patriots also made 14 of 15 from the free-throw line.
“We obviously work a lot on shooting,” East coach Allen Aubrey said. “We believe in the inside-out game. Riley and Jenna did a good job of driving and getting our posts up. That lets our 3-point shooters have space. We give them the green light if they feel like they can score.”
Volunteer closed within 21-19 midway through the second quarter only to see the Lady Patriots reel off nine straight points. East led 33-23 at halftime.
“We let up a little bit and let them get back in it,” Aubrey said. “But from that point forward, we played really good defense. We challenged our team to rebound and they did that well. Tonight, we really did a nice job on the glass.”
Veda Barton led the Lady Falcons with 16 points and Audrey Evans scored nine.
East’s shooting display impressed Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith.
“They looked like the Golden State Warriors tonight,” Smith said. “When you’re playing a team and you’re making 2s and they’re making 3s plus their free throws, they’re hard to beat. They have a three-headed monster with Hare, Nelson and Grubb. They’re a good team, but our girls played hard and they didn’t quit.”