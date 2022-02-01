CHURCH HILL — Being atop the conference is no longer becoming such an unfamiliar position for the Volunteer boys basketball team.
The Falcons led from wire to wire and chalked up another Upper Lakes Conference win, beating Elizabethton 62-58 on Tuesday night inside the Falcons’ Nest.
Garrison Barrett led the Falcons with a game-high 22 points. Joltin Harrison and Andrew Knittel each contributed 12.
Seth Carter was the high man for Elizabethton with 19, Jake Roberts netted 16 and Nicholas Wilson finished with 11.
“These guys have grown up since they’ve been freshmen and they’ve got a composure about them that we don’t worry about when we’re down in the trenches,” interim Falcons coach Zac Crawford said. “We can handle it and they have become real men.”
Crawford filled in for Mike Poe, who missed the game because of a family illness. Crawford earlier filled in for Poe in the Tennessee/Virginia shootout at Viking Hall, where he also chalked up the win.
“There’s some things that are bigger than basketball,” Crawford said. “He trusts us to take care of business when he’s gone. This one means a little bit more than the first one, though, because it’s at home.”
Thanks mainly to an 8-0 run, the Cyclones (11-11, 3-3) cut what was a 12-point lead down to a single point — 41-40 — in the third. Volunteer responded in a hurry with an 8-1 run to finish off the quarter.
Elijah Rogers hit a timely 3-pointer to help keep Elizabethton at bay.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Crawford said. “They’re going to have theirs and we’re going to have ours.
“To me, Elijah’s 3-pointer was the turning point in the game. He’s a guy that doesn’t get a whole lot of time and when he can come out and make a play like that, it’s huge.”
The Falcons (17-9, 5-2) jumped out to a 17-9 lead behind 8-of-15 shooting from the field in the opening stanza. Harrison sank his first three shots of the night, netting seven markers in the first.
HOLLY SAVES LADY CYCLONES
The Lady Falcons staged a huge rally but fell just short in a 49-44 loss. The Lady Cyclones — despite 15 turnovers — pulled one out thanks to the clutch play of Olivia Holly late.
With the aid of timely defense and Elizabethton mistakes, Volunteer cut what was once a 12-point lead in the third quarter to six with less than four minutes to play. That’s when Holly hit a huge 3-pointer with 3:24 left, pushing the advantage back to nine. She finished with 10 points.
Lina Lyon led Elizabethton (15-6, 5-1) with a game-high 17. Kendra Huff and Veda Barton scored 16 apiece to lead the Lady Falcons (14-12, 3-4).
From about 3:40 left in the first quarter until midway through the second, the Lady Cyclones torched the nets to build a 21-5 lead. The Lady Falcons, meanwhile, had a tough time getting much of anything going, missing seven consecutive shots and turning over the ball three times.
“Give a lot of credit to Volunteer,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “I’ve been telling our kids and everybody else that you cannot sleep on Volunteer. They execute very well and they always play well at home.”