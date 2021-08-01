CHURCH HILL — If the offseason is any indication, then 2021 could be a big season for Garrison Barrett and the Volunteer football team.
Led by the senior quarterback, the Falcons recently won a 7-on-7 tournament which included teams from Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and Tennessee High as well as Virginia schools at John Battle High School. Then on Friday evening, Barrett threw four touchdowns in a scrimmage against Unicoi County.
Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan is pleased to see the positive results. He sees the hard work which Barrett has put in with a physical transformation.
“Garrison has remade his body, lost a lot of weight,” Coach Jesse McMillan said. “He, Riley (Littleton) and Robbie Dale Griffith, they work out all the time. That’s the physical part of it. The mental part, he always wears himself out. We talked about that in the offseason. In practice, in the 7-on-7s when he’s made a mistake, he’s moved on. That’s what he’s got to do.”
It’s not just lifting weights and running where Barrett has worked. He’s throwing the ball with much better accuracy than ever before. He’s also setting the tone for his teammates as one of the most talented players, yet hardest workers on the team.
“His fundamentals have gotten a lot better. He’s always had a rocket arm, the strongest arm I’ve ever been around at the high school level,” Barrett said. “His accuracy between spring and summer is way better. The leadership part, he’s getting after it.
Barrett is optimistic it’s going to be a good year. The Falcons have dropped from Class 5A to 4A, but the road certainly isn’t any easier with Elizabethton and Greeneville, winners of the last four state championships now in their region.
Still, the quarterback isn’t about to make excuses, no matter what the results.
“I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Barrett said. “We’ve got a lot of seniors who should be doing some great things for us and a lot of young guys who will be good for us too.
“You have the big teams like Greeneville and Elizabethton, but I think we will compete this year. We have a good schedule of teams we should compete with and some teams that will be a big challenge for us.”
It’s a mindset instilled at Volunteer with McMillan on the football field and Coach Mike Poe on the basketball court. Barrett has seen it building from the first time he sat foot on the Church Hill campus.
“I think a lot of it has to be the coaching and the players over the years have built a culture that has continued to grow,” he said. “Everything is getting better. We made our first region tournament for basketball and baseball is on the up-and-up. Football goals are making the playoffs and making a good run at it.”
Barrett is coming off a junior season which he passed for 1,292 yards and had more touchdowns than interceptions. He has 2,836 passing yards for his career and believes those numbers could go up substantially with receiving threats like Andrew Knittel and Heath Miller giving the Falcons the potential of a more balanced offense.
“I think we have the athletes to throw the ball more,” Barrett said. “We can spread it out wide and throw it all over the place or we have the big guys on the line to pack it down.”
He has already produced some big moments over his career like his 25-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Salyers for the first score in the Falcons’ 16-0 victory over rival Cherokee last season.
While bruising running back Cam Johnson led the charge in a 55-13 rout of Sullivan East, quarterback Barrett was incredibly efficient, completing 10 of 12 passes for 168 yards.
In some games that haven't gone as well, the coach believes Barrett has shouldered too much of the blame.
“Last year when he struggled, at times it was other people. Coaches and quarterbacks get too much blame and too much credit,” McMillan said. “People don’t see the busted protections or guys not getting open or running the right routes. We’ve done better with that in the offseason. Hopefully, we will do that during the season.”