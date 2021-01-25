2021 Barracuda Swim Club Polar Bear Meet
Kingsport Aquatic Center
Saturday’s results
GIRLS
8-Under 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Hackett, Lauren E, TNAQ-SE, 37.11. 2, Thorpe, Avry D, TNAQ-SE, 37.22. 3, Larkins, Elliana M, SAC-SE, 38.45. 4, Spencer, Avery M, TNAQ-SE, 40.97. 5, Simpson, Kate J, TNAQ-SE, 42.12. 6, Sacharnoski, Olivia P, Barracudas-SE, 42.70. 7, Arnold, Claire E, Barracudas-SE, 43.69. 8, Humme, Maddison B, SAC-SE, 49.34.
8-Under 25 Yard Backstroke
1, Hackett, Lauren E, TNAQ-SE, 20.19. 2, Larkins, Elliana M, SAC-SE, 20.61. 3, Spencer, Avery M, TNAQ-SE, 20.66. 4, Thorpe, Avry D, TNAQ-SE, 21.09. 5, Arnold, Claire E, Barracudas-SE, 21.50. 6, Baker, Ava C, Barracudas-SE, 22.60. 7, Sacharnoski, Olivia P, Barracudas-SE, 23.22. 8, Simpson, Kate J, TNAQ-SE, 24.83.
8-Under 25 Yard Breaststroke
1, Hackett, Lauren E, TNAQ-SE, 21.05. 2, Thorpe, Avry D, TNAQ-SE, 23.96. 3, Larkins, Elliana M, SAC-SE, 26.52. 4, Simpson, Kate J, TNAQ-SE, 26.54. 5, Sacharnoski, Olivia P, Barracudas-SE, 27.03. 6, Spencer, Avery M, TNAQ-SE, 28.30. 7, Sheeley, Sophia E, TNAQ-SE, 29.59. 8, Baker, Ava C, Barracudas-SE, 32.60.
9-10 100 Yard IM
1, Thorpe, Brae O, TNAQ-SE, 1:12.18. 2, MacDonald, Hayden M, Barracudas-SE, 1:15.56. 3, Blackburn, Isabela J, Barracudas-SE, 1:18.83. 4, Potter, Karsyn E, Barracudas-SE, 1:19.60. 5, Simpson, Maggie C, TNAQ-SE, 1:22.06. 6, Shelley, Lilly A, MHAC-NC, 1:22.09. 7, Yarbrough, Reagan M, TNAQ-SE, 1:22.38. 8, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 1:22.40.
10-Under 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Thorpe, Brae O, TNAQ-SE, 28.65. 2, Simpson, Maggie C, TNAQ-SE, 30.26. 3, Blackburn, Isabela J, Barracudas-SE, 30.49. 3, MacDonald, Hayden M, Barracudas-SE, 30.49. 5, Potter, Karsyn E, Barracudas-SE, 30.74. 6, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 31.25. 7, Momberger, Eliza G, Barracudas-SE, 32.17. 8, Bodiscomassink, Harper E, TNAQ-SE, 32.23.
10-Under 200 Yard Freestyle
1, MacDonald, Hayden M, Barracudas-SE, 2:25.46. 2, Blackburn, Isabela J, Barracudas-SE, 2:31.28. 3, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 2:42.08. 4, Angelopoulou, Sophia M, Barracudas-SE, 2:44.33. 5, Large, Kinleigh S, SAC-SE, 2:47.94. 6, Watson, Saylor E, Xcell-NC, 2:51.95. 7, Watson, Tess M, TNAQ-SE, 2:52.63. 8, Roettger, Claire E, TNAQ-SE, 2:54.08.
10-Under 50 Yard Backstroke
1, Momberger, Eliza G, Barracudas-SE, 35.30. 2, Simpson, Maggie C, TNAQ-SE, 35.58. 3, Blackburn, Isabela J, Barracudas-SE, 35.59. 4, MacDonald, Hayden M, Barracudas-SE, 35.82. 5, Potter, Karsyn E, Barracudas-SE, 36.35. 6, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 37.77. 7, Yarbrough, Reagan M, TNAQ-SE, 38.82. 8, Angelopoulou, Sophia M, Barracudas-SE, 39.04.
10-Under 100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Thorpe, Brae O, TNAQ-SE, 1:23.19. 2, MacDonald, Hayden M, Barracudas-SE, 1:26.34. 3, Shelley, Lilly A, MHAC-NC, 1:28.71. 4, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 1:31.99. 5, Yarbrough, Reagan M, TNAQ-SE, 1:33.62. 6, Simpson, Maggie C, TNAQ-SE, 1:36.73. 7, Momberger, Eliza G, Barracudas-SE, 1:37.83. 8, Nichols, Fiona S, SAC-SE, 1:38.00.
10-Under 100 Yard Butterfly
1, Blackburn, Isabela J, Barracudas-SE, 1:14.54. 2, Potter, Karsyn E, Barracudas-SE, 1:18.96. 3, Simpson, Maggie C, TNAQ-SE, 1:26.07. 4, Shelley, Lilly A, MHAC-NC, 1:27.44. 5, Blanton, Kate L, TNAQ-SE, 1:28.03. 6, Angelopoulou, Sophia M, Barracudas-SE, 1:28.40. 7, Yarbrough, Reagan M, TNAQ-SE, 1:28.54. 8, Watson, Tess M, TNAQ-SE, 1:32.32.
11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Britton, Desi M, TNAQ-SE, 27.26. 2, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 27.68. 3, Roettger, Ella G, TNAQ-SE, 28.32. 4, Yarbrough, Lily G, TNAQ-SE, 29.03. 5, Furrow, McKenzie P, Barracudas-SE, 29.86. 6, Jenkins, Sarah B, MHAC-NC, 30.43. 7, Yumagulova, Vari, MHAC-NC, 30.62. 8, Hennaux, Eva D, Barracudas-SE, 30.75.
11-12 200 Yard Freestyle
1, Britton, Desi M, TNAQ-SE, 2:09.79. 2, Finke, Ellison A, TNAQ-SE, 2:24.38. 3, Hennaux, Eva D, Barracudas-SE, 2:24.98. 4, Dutrow, Katie E, TNAQ-SE, 2:30.11. 5, Carnes, Elli J, TNAQ-SE, 2:31.04. 6, Johnson, Madison G, Barracudas-SE, 2:31.44. 7, Ayres, Jolie E, Barracudas-SE, 2:34.38. 8, Furrow, McKenzie P, Barracudas-SE, 2:37.64.
11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
1, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 31.82. 2, Britton, Desi M, TNAQ-SE, 32.92. 3, Roettger, Ella G, TNAQ-SE, 34.22. 4, Hennaux, Eva D, Barracudas-SE, 34.35. 5, Felts, Peyton E, Xcell-NC, 35.85. 6, Yarbrough, Lily G, TNAQ-SE, 36.09. 7, Piper, Hope L, MTSC-SE, 36.15. 8, Rogers, Kelsey B, TNAQ-SE, 36.47.
11-12 100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Roettger, Ella G, TNAQ-SE, 1:17.75. 2, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 1:18.37. 3, Yumagulova, Vari, MHAC-NC, 1:22.89. 4, Rogers, Kelsey B, TNAQ-SE, 1:27.03. 5, Dutrow, Katie E, TNAQ-SE, 1:28.63. 6, Tharpe, Riley K, Barracudas-SE, 1:29.30. 7, Yarbrough, Lily G, TNAQ-SE, 1:30.85. 8, Johnson, Madison G, Barracudas-SE, 1:31.29.
11-12 100 Yard Butterfly
1, Britton, Desi M, TNAQ-SE, 1:08.99. 2, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 1:11.32. 3, Yarbrough, Lily G, TNAQ-SE, 1:11.83. 4, Ayres, Jolie E, Barracudas-SE, 1:20.61. 5, Hennaux, Eva D, Barracudas-SE, 1:21.64. 6, Johnson, Madison G, Barracudas-SE, 1:23.78. 7, Jenkins, Sarah B, MHAC-NC, 1:25.57. 8, Brown, Avery R, Barracudas-SE, 1:28.17.
11-12 100 Yard IM
1, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 1:10.72. 2, Roettger, Ella G, TNAQ-SE, 1:11.01. 3, Jenkins, Sarah B, MHAC-NC, 1:18.17. 4, Yumagulova, Vari, MHAC-NC, 1:18.22. 5, Hennaux, Eva D, Barracudas-SE, 1:18.44. 6, Felts, Peyton E, Xcell-NC, 1:19.18. 7, Finke, Ellison A, TNAQ-SE, 1:20.47. 8, Oudom, Tory T, Barracudas-SE, 1:20.69.
13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Whitley, Anna C, MTSC-SE, 26.25. 2, Johnson, Anna G, Barracudas-SE, 26.68. 3, Herzog, Annagail K, TNAQ-SE, 26.79. 4, Waits, Jocelyn K, SAC-SE, 26.83. 5, Fender, Lillian K, MHAC-NC, 26.92. 6, Nave, Jenna K, TNAQ-SE, 26.95. 7, Robinson, Harper F, TNAQ-SE, 27.17. 8, Zieminick, Merritt S, TNAQ-SE, 27.28.
13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
1, Johnson, Anna G, Barracudas-SE, 56.52. 2, Herzog, Annagail K, TNAQ-SE, 57.64. 3, Nave, Jenna K, TNAQ-SE, 57.84. 4, Whitley, Anna C, MTSC-SE, 58.63. 5, Fender, Lillian K, MHAC-NC, 58.64. 6, Waits, Jocelyn K, SAC-SE, 58.91. 7, Godbold, Sarah-Morgan M, TNAQ-SE, 59.00. 8, Spivey, Tia F, Barracudas-SE, 59.72.
13-14 100 Yard Backstroke
1, Fender, Lillian K, MHAC-NC, 1:02.27. 2, Lu, Sophie Q, TNAQ-SE, 1:05.07. 3, Johnson, Anna G, Barracudas-SE, 1:05.20. 4, Angelopoulou, Zoe A, Barracudas-SE, 1:06.63. 5, Spivey, Tia F, Barracudas-SE, 1:06.93. 6, Waits, Jocelyn K, SAC-SE, 1:07.01. 7, Price, Annalee R, Barracudas-SE, 1:08.62. 8, Whitley, Anna C, MTSC-SE, 1:09.28.
13-14 200 Yard Breaststroke
1, Nave, Jenna K, TNAQ-SE, 2:41.79. 2, Powell, Kathryn E, TNAQ-SE, 2:43.03. 3, Briggs, Willa, MHAC-NC, 2:47.98. 4, Zieminick, Merritt S, TNAQ-SE, 2:48.37. 5, Lu, Sophie Q, TNAQ-SE, 2:49.35. 6, Godbold, Sarah-Morgan M, TNAQ-SE, 2:53.62. 7, Miller, Deanna R, Barracudas-SE, 2:56.58. 8, Berry, Orly S, TNAQ-SE, 3:13.38.
13-14 200 Yard Butterfly
1, Powell, Kathryn E, TNAQ-SE, 2:20.12. 2, Spivey, Tia F, Barracudas-SE, 2:42.47. 3, Price, Annalee R, Barracudas-SE, 2:49.42.
13-14 200 Yard IM
1, Powell, Kathryn E, TNAQ-SE, 2:19.09. 2, Johnson, Anna G, Barracudas-SE, 2:24.49. 3, Nave, Jenna K, TNAQ-SE, 2:26.80. 4, Angelopoulou, Zoe A, Barracudas-SE, 2:29.11. 5, Spivey, Tia F, Barracudas-SE, 2:29.21. 6, Monroe, Addie P, TNAQ-SE, 2:30.09. 7, Zieminick, Merritt S, TNAQ-SE, 2:30.55. 8, Briggs, Willa, MHAC-NC, 2:32.80.
50 Yard Freestyle
1, Burroughs, Julia H, TNAQ-SE, 23.90. 2, Russum, Libby P, Barracudas-SE, 24.47. 3, Edwards, Sarah F, MHAC-NC, 25.29. 4, Bellah, Anne Lauren L, TNAQ-SE, 25.75. 5, Yeary, Ally G, Barracudas-SE, 25.76. 6, Chadwell, Kelley Grace G, TNAQ-SE, 26.06. 7, Martin, Elizabeth C, TNAQ-SE, 26.40. 8, Salsbury, Kate E, TNAQ-SE, 26.57. 8, Leonard, Olivia N, TNAQ-SE, 26.57.
100 Yard Freestyle
1, Russum, Libby P, Barracudas-SE, 52.77. 2, Bellah, Anne Lauren L, TNAQ-SE, 54.00. 3, Edwards, Sarah F, MHAC-NC, 54.11. 4, Chadwell, Kelley Grace G, TNAQ-SE, 55.90. 5, Salsbury, Kate E, TNAQ-SE, 55.99. 6, Cross, Mary Sims S, TNAQ-SE, 56.04. 7, Leonard, Olivia N, TNAQ-SE, 56.05. 8, Hall, Aubrey E, TNAQ-SE, 56.77.
100 Yard Backstroke
1, Cross, Mary Sims S, TNAQ-SE, 1:02.40. 2, Jenkins, Grace A, MHAC-NC, 1:03.88. 3, Hall, Aubrey E, TNAQ-SE, 1:04.18. 4, Salsbury, Kate E, TNAQ-SE, 1:04.82. 5, Ryan, Kate W, VABR-VA, 1:05.94. 6, Chadwell, Kelley Grace G, TNAQ-SE, 1:06.17. 7, Scott, Audrey C, TNAQ-SE, 1:06.73. 8, Yeary, Ally G, Barracudas-SE, 1:07.05.
200 Yard Breaststroke
1, Yeary, Ally G, Barracudas-SE, 2:33.55. 2, Fleenor, Eliza G, VABR-VA, 2:34.72. 3, Cross, Mary Sims S, TNAQ-SE, 2:37.18. 4, Martin, Caroline R, TNAQ-SE, 2:37.64. 5, Leonard, Olivia N, TNAQ-SE, 2:38.79. 6, Jenkins, Grace A, MHAC-NC, 2:44.00. 7, Smith, Morgan V, VABR-VA, 2:46.93. 8, Williamson, Erica T, TNAQ-SE, 2:50.04.
200 Yard Butterfly
1, Burroughs, Julia H, TNAQ-SE, 2:09.52. 2, Scott, Audrey C, TNAQ-SE, 2:16.53. 3, Ponasik, Alexandra C, Barracudas-SE, 2:20.28. 4, Barclay, Allison N, Unattached-SE, 2:26.81. 5, Tisue, Andie F, TNAQ-SE, 2:41.84. 6, Coker, Ila O, TNAQ-SE, 2:46.89.
200 Yard IM
1, Bellah, Anne Lauren L, TNAQ-SE, 2:11.28. 2, Burroughs, Julia H, TNAQ-SE, 2:12.29. 3, Russum, Libby P, Barracudas-SE, 2:15.86. 4, Jenkins, Grace A, MHAC-NC, 2:17.62. 5, Chadwell, Kelley Grace G, TNAQ-SE, 2:19.36. 6, Cross, Mary Sims S, TNAQ-SE, 2:21.31. 7, Martin, Caroline R, TNAQ-SE, 2:22.54. 8, Fleenor, Eliza G, VABR-VA, 2:23.44.
BOYS
8-Under 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Nave, Jackson B, SAC-SE, 32.35. 2, Roettger, Ethan G, TNAQ-SE, 37.01. 3, Nichols, Joshua L, SAC-SE, 45.67. 4, Liang, Jerry, Barracudas-SE, 1:19.24. 5, Clifton, Raylan M, Barracudas-SE, 1:24.69.
8-Under 25 Yard Backstroke
1, Nave, Jackson B, SAC-SE, 18.53. 2, Nichols, Joshua L, SAC-SE, 24.07. 3, Clifton, Raylan M, Barracudas-SE, 41.54. 4, Liang, Jerry, Barracudas-SE, 43.79.
8-Under 25 Yard Breaststroke
1, Nave, Jackson B, SAC-SE, 20.42. 2, Nichols, Joshua L, SAC-SE, 29.67.
9-10 100 Yard IM
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 1:17.92. 2, Kizer, LB B, Barracudas-SE, 1:33.67. 3, Scott, Brady L, TNAQ-SE, 1:50.10. 4, Fennell, Eli M, TNAQ-SE, 1:57.39. 5, Whaley, Noah A, SAC-SE, 2:01.32.
10-Under 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 30.86. 2, Kizer, LB B, Barracudas-SE, 32.13. 3, Nave, Jackson B, SAC-SE, 32.52. 4, Lashin, Jace P, SAC-SE, 34.39. 5, Adcock, Anderson M, TNAQ-SE, 37.35. 6, Boyd, Coleman T, Barracudas-SE, 37.89. 7, Whaley, Noah A, SAC-SE, 38.62. 8, Zheng, Kevin M, Barracudas-SE, 39.20.
10-Under 200 Yard Freestyle
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 2:24.91. 2, Kizer, LB B, Barracudas-SE, 2:45.75. 3, Roettger, Ethan G, TNAQ-SE, 3:05.52. 4, Adcock, Anderson M, TNAQ-SE, 3:11.52. 5, Boyd, Coleman T, Barracudas-SE, 3:17.68. 6, Zheng, Kevin M, Barracudas-SE, 3:25.15. 7, Scott, Brady L, TNAQ-SE, 3:25.53. 8, Fennell, Eli M, TNAQ-SE, 3:36.76.
10-Under 50 Yard Backstroke
1, Kizer, LB B, Barracudas-SE, 40.24. 2, Lashin, Jace P, SAC-SE, 43.91. 3, Boyd, Coleman T, Barracudas-SE, 46.26. 4, Adcock, Anderson M, TNAQ-SE, 46.73. 5, Scott, Brady L, TNAQ-SE, 48.17. 6, Zheng, Kevin M, Barracudas-SE, 48.37. 7, Whaley, Noah A, SAC-SE, 49.40. 8, Fennell, Eli M, TNAQ-SE, 49.74.
10-Under 100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 1:30.41. 2, Nave, Jackson B, SAC-SE, 1:34.34. 3, Zheng, Kevin M, Barracudas-SE, 1:42.07. 4, Lashin, Jace P, SAC-SE, 1:42.52. 5, Roettger, Ethan G, TNAQ-SE, 1:46.79. 6, Boyd, Coleman T, Barracudas-SE, 2:01.09. 7, Scott, Brady L, TNAQ-SE, 2:07.92. 8, Adcock, Anderson M, TNAQ-SE, 2:13.61.
10-Under 100 Yard Butterfly
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 1:14.17. 2, Kizer, LB B, Barracudas-SE, 1:28.38.
11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Choi, Sean S, TNAQ-SE, 26.00. 2, Sheppard, Cameron J, TNAQ-SE, 26.28. 3, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 26.29. 4, Hennaux, JP A, Barracudas-SE, 27.52. 5, Taveau, Sam S, Barracudas-SE, 27.62. 6, Ryan, Joe W, VABR-VA, 28.12. 7, Scruggs, Ethan C, TNAQ-SE, 29.10. 8, Caldwell, Bo K, MTSC-SE, 29.16.
11-12 200 Yard Freestyle
1, Choi, Sean S, TNAQ-SE, 2:06.02. 2, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 2:09.34. 3, Hamilton, Dixon K, TNAQ-SE, 2:10.57. 4, Hennaux, JP A, Barracudas-SE, 2:11.93. 5, Ryan, Joe W, VABR-VA, 2:14.68. 6, Taveau, Sam S, Barracudas-SE, 2:17.76. 7, Bodiscomassink, Will V, TNAQ-SE, 2:27.23. 8, Johnson, Elijah M, Barracudas-SE, 2:29.73.
11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
1, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 30.84. 2, Hennaux, JP A, Barracudas-SE, 31.26. 3, Hamilton, Dixon K, TNAQ-SE, 31.64. 4, Ryan, Joe W, VABR-VA, 32.86. 5, Sheppard, Cameron J, TNAQ-SE, 33.58. 6, Taveau, Sam S, Barracudas-SE, 34.87. 7, Scruggs, Ethan C, TNAQ-SE, 35.13. 8, Caldwell, Bo K, MTSC-SE, 35.90.
11-12 100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Choi, Sean S, TNAQ-SE, 1:14.32. 2, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 1:18.71. 3, Scruggs, Ethan C, TNAQ-SE, 1:26.01. 4, Zagolin, Arthur V, Barracudas-SE, 1:27.00. 5, Tanaka, Evan K, TNAQ-SE, 1:30.34. 6, Burris, Hunter B, TNAQ-SE, 1:33.22. 7, Lilley, Conor T, Barracudas-SE, 1:36.38. 8, Nichols, David E, SAC-SE, 1:38.71.
11-12 100 Yard Butterfly
1, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 1:06.59. 2, Hamilton, Dixon K, TNAQ-SE, 1:08.58. 3, Taveau, Sam S, Barracudas-SE, 1:14.74. 4, Burris, Hunter B, TNAQ-SE, 1:20.56. 5, Zagolin, Arthur V, Barracudas-SE, 1:24.39. 6, Nichols, David E, SAC-SE, 1:32.11.
11-12 100 Yard IM
1, Choi, Sean S, TNAQ-SE, 1:05.85. 2, Hamilton, Dixon K, TNAQ-SE, 1:08.65. 3, Hennaux, JP A, Barracudas-SE, 1:11.51. 4, Scruggs, Ethan C, TNAQ-SE, 1:14.81. 5, Sheppard, Cameron J, TNAQ-SE, 1:15.41. 6, Caldwell, Bo K, MTSC-SE, 1:17.52. 7, Zagolin, Arthur V, Barracudas-SE, 1:19.65. 8, Tanaka, Evan K, TNAQ-SE, 1:21.39.
13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Poush, Joseph L, VABR-VA, 24.26. 2, Hall, Hayden N, TNAQ-SE, 24.30. 3, Coker, Avery R, TNAQ-SE, 24.74. 4, Chadwell, Tommy M, TNAQ-SE, 25.65. 5, Ward, Kaden A, MTSC-SE, 26.64. 6, Daniels, Connor J, TNAQ-SE, 26.75. 7, Brown, Aidan H, Barracudas-SE, 26.88. 8, Muzzy, Zach R, VABR-VA, 27.05.
13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
1, Hall, Hayden N, TNAQ-SE, 52.47. 2, Wilkes, Connor J, VABR-VA, 53.04. 3, Chadwell, Tommy M, TNAQ-SE, 54.51. 4, Brown, Aidan H, Barracudas-SE, 58.32. 5, Muzzy, Zach R, VABR-VA, 58.38. 6, Lipscomb, Eli E, Barracudas-SE, 59.68. 7, Williamson, Stephen T, TNAQ-SE, 1:00.39. 8, Berry, Samuel T, Barracudas-SE, 1:00.96.
13-14 100 Yard Backstroke
1, Poush, Joseph L, VABR-VA, 1:00.88. 2, Hall, Hayden N, TNAQ-SE, 1:01.69. 3, Wilkes, Connor J, VABR-VA, 1:04.77. 4, Muzzy, Zach R, VABR-VA, 1:05.35. 5, Lipscomb, Eli E, Barracudas-SE, 1:06.82. 6, Brown, Aidan H, Barracudas-SE, 1:07.96. 7, Corrado, Will C, SAC-SE, 1:12.11. 8, Berry, Samuel T, Barracudas-SE, 1:14.34.
13-14 200 Yard Breaststroke
1, Poush, Joseph L, VABR-VA, 2:30.78. 2, Wilkes, Connor J, VABR-VA, 2:37.72. 3, Williamson, Stephen T, TNAQ-SE, 2:42.70. 4, Berry, Samuel T, Barracudas-SE, 2:59.26. 5, Brown, Aidan H, Barracudas-SE, 3:05.09. 6, Padgett, Avery J, Barracudas-SE, 3:13.56. 7, Abernathy, William F, Xcell-NC, 3:26.87. 8, Edwards, Peyton B, Barracudas-SE, 3:56.34.
13-14 200 Yard Butterfly
1, Coker, Avery R, TNAQ-SE, 2:21.75. 2, Lipscomb, Eli E, Barracudas-SE, 2:28.12. 3, Chadwell, Tommy M, TNAQ-SE, 2:30.10. 4, Daniels, Connor J, TNAQ-SE, 2:32.48.
13-14 200 Yard IM
1, Coker, Avery R, TNAQ-SE, 2:18.24. 2, Daniels, Connor J, TNAQ-SE, 2:21.85. 3, Lipscomb, Eli E, Barracudas-SE, 2:27.43. 4, Brown, Aidan H, Barracudas-SE, 2:31.14. 5, Williamson, Stephen T, TNAQ-SE, 2:31.69. 6, Corrado, Will C, SAC-SE, 2:42.47. 7, Padgett, Avery J, Barracudas-SE, 3:02.44.
50 Yard Freestyle
1, McCay, Ridge A, TNAQ-SE, 22.27. 2, Arnwine, Pep L, TNAQ-SE, 22.57. 3, Smith, Jaxon T, Xcell-NC, 22.88. 3, McCay, Coleman R, TNAQ-SE, 22.88. 5, Fleenor, Boone M, VABR-VA, 23.03. 6, Salsbury, Braden R, TNAQ-SE, 23.17. 7, Jones, Evan T, Barracudas-SE, 23.22. 8, Morgan, Tavin H, SAC-SE, 23.32.
100 Yard Freestyle
1, McCay, Ridge A, TNAQ-SE, 48.91. 2, Arnwine, Pep L, TNAQ-SE, 48.98. 3, Boyle, Malachi O, TNAQ-SE, 49.07. 4, McCay, Coleman R, TNAQ-SE, 49.58. 5, Fleenor, Boone M, VABR-VA, 49.61. 6, Smith, Jaxon T, Xcell-NC, 49.66. 7, Miller, Jacob T, VABR-VA, 50.15. 8, Salsbury, Braden R, TNAQ-SE, 51.01.
100 Yard Backstroke
1, Smith, Jaxon T, Xcell-NC, 55.94. 2, Arnwine, Pep L, TNAQ-SE, 56.20. 3, Miller, Jacob T, VABR-VA, 56.96. 4, Richards, Breck B, TNAQ-SE, 57.87. 5, Hagadorn, Caleb S, VABR-VA, 58.45. 6, Anguish, Zach D, Barracudas-SE, 58.67. 7, Burris, Hank H, TNAQ-SE, 58.91. 8, Nielsen, Austin C, VABR-VA, 58.95.
200 Yard Breaststroke
1, Boyle, Malachi O, TNAQ-SE, 2:12.10. 2, Potter, Matthew L, Barracudas-SE, 2:12.26. 3, Nielsen, Austin C, VABR-VA, 2:21.75. 4, Hu, George Y, TNAQ-SE, 2:33.39. 5, Zagolin, Bruno A, Barracudas-SE, 2:34.07. 6, McCay, Coleman R, TNAQ-SE, 2:35.44. 7, Anguish, Zach D, Barracudas-SE, 2:39.01. 8, Jenkins, Zayne B, MHAC-NC, 2:47.86.
200 Yard Butterfly
1, Neglia, Joe C, Barracudas-SE, 2:04.49. 2, Anguish, Zach D, Barracudas-SE, 2:07.08. 3, Fleenor, Boone M, VABR-VA, 2:08.18. 4, Barclay, Ryan M, TNAQ-SE, 2:09.65. 5, Hu, George Y, TNAQ-SE, 2:13.07. 6, Hill, Nolan M, Barracudas-SE, 2:16.35. 7, Smith, Kade M, TNAQ-SE, 2:29.21. 8, Muzzy, Zach R, VABR-VA, 2:31.93.
200 Yard IM
1, Potter, Matthew L, Barracudas-SE, 1:58.55. 2, Boyle, Malachi O, TNAQ-SE, 1:59.89. 3, Miller, Jacob T, VABR-VA, 2:01.83. 4, Nielsen, Austin C, VABR-VA, 2:03.21. 5, Arnwine, Pep L, TNAQ-SE, 2:03.96. 6, Anguish, Zach D, Barracudas-SE, 2:07.35. 7, Neglia, Joe C, Barracudas-SE, 2:08.50. 8, Hu, George Y, TNAQ-SE, 2:10.80.
Sunday’s results
GIRLS
8-Under 25 Yard Freestyle
1, Keener, Ella C, TNAQ-SE, 15.47. 2, Williamson, Amelia K, TNAQ-SE, 16.16. 3, Hackett, Lauren E, TNAQ-SE, 16.55. 4, Thorpe, Avry D, TNAQ-SE, 17.19. 5, Larkins, Elliana M, SAC-SE, 17.30. 6, Spencer, Avery M, TNAQ-SE, 18.55. 7, Arnold, Claire E, Barracudas-SE, 19.05. 8, Sacharnoski, Olivia P, Barracudas-SE, 19.22.
8-Under 25 Yard Butterfly
1, Keener, Ella C, TNAQ-SE, 17.06. 2, Hackett, Lauren E, TNAQ-SE, 17.39. 3, Thorpe, Avry D, TNAQ-SE, 20.51. 4, Williamson, Amelia K, TNAQ-SE, 21.41. 5, Larkins, Elliana M, SAC-SE, 21.64. 6, Simpson, Kate J, TNAQ-SE, 23.94. 7, Spencer, Avery M, TNAQ-SE, 23.97. 8, Baker, Ava C, Barracudas-SE, 24.82.
8-Under 100 Yard IM
1, Hackett, Lauren E, TNAQ-SE, 1:32.64. 2, Keener, Ella C, TNAQ-SE, 1:35.93. 3, Williamson, Amelia K, TNAQ-SE, 1:39.45. 4, Larkins, Elliana M, SAC-SE, 1:44.36. 5, Spencer, Avery M, TNAQ-SE, 1:45.90. 6, Simpson, Kate J, TNAQ-SE, 1:57.45. 7, Baker, Ava C, Barracudas-SE, 2:03.83.
10-Under 100 Yard Freestyle
1, Thorpe, Brae O, TNAQ-SE, 1:02.35. 2, MacDonald, Hayden M, Barracudas-SE, 1:06.64. 3, Blackburn, Isabela J, Barracudas-SE, 1:10.65. 4, Simpson, Maggie C, TNAQ-SE, 1:10.99. 5, Potter, Karsyn E, Barracudas-SE, 1:11.81. 6, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 1:13.25. 7, Large, Kinleigh S, SAC-SE, 1:13.48. 8, Yarbrough, Reagan M, TNAQ-SE, 1:13.76.
10-Under 100 Yard Backstroke
1, Blackburn, Isabela J, Barracudas-SE, 1:13.81. 2, MacDonald, Hayden M, Barracudas-SE, 1:14.55. 3, Simpson, Maggie C, TNAQ-SE, 1:19.65. 4, Angelopoulou, Sophia M, Barracudas-SE, 1:21.89. 5, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 1:22.96. 6, Shelley, Lilly A, MHAC-NC, 1:23.24. 7, Yarbrough, Reagan M, TNAQ-SE, 1:24.70. 8, Nichols, Fiona S, SAC-SE, 1:25.81.
10-Under 50 Yard Breaststroke
1, MacDonald, Hayden M, Barracudas-SE, 40.11. 2, Shelley, Lilly A, MHAC-NC, 40.43. 3, Potter, Karsyn E, Barracudas-SE, 41.88. 4, Simpson, Maggie C, TNAQ-SE, 42.93. 5, Williamson, Amelia K, TNAQ-SE, 44.22. 6, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 44.51. 7, Yarbrough, Reagan M, TNAQ-SE, 44.52. 8, Nichols, Fiona S, SAC-SE, 44.64.
10-Under 50 Yard Butterfly
1, Thorpe, Brae O, TNAQ-SE, 31.78. 2, Blackburn, Isabela J, Barracudas-SE, 32.58. 3, MacDonald, Hayden M, Barracudas-SE, 34.19. 3, Potter, Karsyn E, Barracudas-SE, 34.19. 5, Simpson, Maggie C, TNAQ-SE, 34.83. 6, Large, Kinleigh S, SAC-SE, 37.04. 7, Shelley, Lilly A, MHAC-NC, 37.59. 8, Keener, Ella C, TNAQ-SE, 38.31.
10-Under 200 Yard IM
1, Thorpe, Brae O, TNAQ-SE, 2:34.40. 2, MacDonald, Hayden M, Barracudas-SE, 2:39.61. 3, Potter, Karsyn E, Barracudas-SE, 2:52.10. 4, Blackburn, Isabela J, Barracudas-SE, 2:53.19. 5, Shelley, Lilly A, MHAC-NC, 2:57.50. 6, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 3:00.99. 7, Yarbrough, Reagan M, TNAQ-SE, 3:01.96. 8, Angelopoulou, Sophia M, Barracudas-SE, 3:02.14.
11-12 100 Yard Freestyle
1, Britton, Desi M, TNAQ-SE, 59.20. 2, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 1:02.00. 3, Roettger, Ella G, TNAQ-SE, 1:02.69. 4, Yarbrough, Lily G, TNAQ-SE, 1:03.38. 5, Bronstetter, Haleigh G, Barracudas-SE, 1:08.57. 6, Dutrow, Katie E, TNAQ-SE, 1:08.60. 7, Furrow, McKenzie P, Barracudas-SE, 1:08.93. 8, Carnes, Elli J, TNAQ-SE, 1:09.08.
11-12 500 Yard Freestyle
1, Britton, Desi M, TNAQ-SE, 5:48.95. 2, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 6:02.19. 3, Finke, Ellison A, TNAQ-SE, 6:30.59. 4, Hennaux, Eva D, Barracudas-SE, 6:37.80. 5, Felts, Peyton E, Xcell-NC, 6:39.49. 6, Johnson, Madison G, Barracudas-SE, 6:50.44. 7, Brown, Avery R, Barracudas-SE, 6:56.71. 8, Yumagulova, Vari, MHAC-NC, 7:04.59.
11-12 100 Yard Backstroke
1, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 1:09.59. 2, Roettger, Ella G, TNAQ-SE, 1:12.01. 3, Finke, Ellison A, TNAQ-SE, 1:15.80. 4, Yarbrough, Lily G, TNAQ-SE, 1:16.17. 5, Hennaux, Eva D, Barracudas-SE, 1:16.74. 6, Oudom, Tory T, Barracudas-SE, 1:17.30. 7, Brown, Avery R, Barracudas-SE, 1:18.89. 8, Ayres, Jolie E, Barracudas-SE, 1:18.92.
11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
1, Yumagulova, Vari, MHAC-NC, 36.12. 2, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 36.53. 3, Roettger, Ella G, TNAQ-SE, 37.20. 4, Rogers, Kelsey B, TNAQ-SE, 38.17. 5, Jenkins, Sarah B, MHAC-NC, 40.00. 6, Tharpe, Riley K, Barracudas-SE, 40.18. 7, Yarbrough, Lily G, TNAQ-SE, 40.97. 8, Dutrow, Katie E, TNAQ-SE, 41.85.
11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
1, Britton, Desi M, TNAQ-SE, 30.65. 2, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 31.72. 3, Yarbrough, Lily G, TNAQ-SE, 31.80. 4, Felts, Peyton E, Xcell-NC, 32.47. 5, Ayres, Jolie E, Barracudas-SE, 33.03. 6, Hennaux, Eva D, Barracudas-SE, 33.42. 7, Bronstetter, Haleigh G, Barracudas-SE, 33.82. 8, Rogers, Kelsey B, TNAQ-SE, 34.29.
11-12 200 Yard IM
1, Britton, Desi M, TNAQ-SE, 2:29.56. 2, Roettger, Ella G, TNAQ-SE, 2:31.65. 3, Felts, Peyton E, Xcell-NC, 2:44.52. 4, Jenkins, Sarah B, MHAC-NC, 2:46.38. 5, Bronstetter, Haleigh G, Barracudas-SE, 2:48.22. 6, Dutrow, Katie E, TNAQ-SE, 2:51.47. 7, Ayres, Jolie E, Barracudas-SE, 2:52.03. 8, Hennaux, Eva D, Barracudas-SE, 2:52.41.
13-14 200 Yard Freestyle
1, Johnson, Anna G, Barracudas-SE, 2:02.75. 2, Herzog, Annagail K, TNAQ-SE, 2:07.65. 3, Godbold, Sarah-Morgan M, TNAQ-SE, 2:10.33. 4, Whitley, Anna C, MTSC-SE, 2:12.66. 5, Angelopoulou, Zoe A, Barracudas-SE, 2:13.02. 6, Zieminick, Merritt S, TNAQ-SE, 2:14.32. 7, Robinson, Harper F, TNAQ-SE, 2:14.47. 8, Henry, Claire B, TNAQ-SE, 2:15.10.
13-14 500 Yard Freestyle
1, Johnson, Anna G, Barracudas-SE, 5:32.24. 2, Herzog, Annagail K, TNAQ-SE, 5:38.93. 3, Fender, Lillian K, MHAC-NC, 5:46.29. 4, Spivey, Tia F, Barracudas-SE, 5:51.13. 5, Godbold, Sarah-Morgan M, TNAQ-SE, 5:59.13. 6, Angelopoulou, Zoe A, Barracudas-SE, 6:00.49. 7, Whitley, Anna C, MTSC-SE, 6:00.60. 8, Henry, Claire B, TNAQ-SE, 6:05.21.
13-14 200 Yard Backstroke
1, Powell, Kathryn E, TNAQ-SE, 2:13.42. 2, Fender, Lillian K, MHAC-NC, 2:16.18. 3, Johnson, Anna G, Barracudas-SE, 2:19.14. 4, Lu, Sophie Q, TNAQ-SE, 2:20.07. 5, Angelopoulou, Zoe A, Barracudas-SE, 2:24.08. 6, Spivey, Tia F, Barracudas-SE, 2:25.39. 7, Waits, Jocelyn K, SAC-SE, 2:29.21. 8, Nave, Jenna K, TNAQ-SE, 2:29.99.
13-14 100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Nave, Jenna K, TNAQ-SE, 1:10.31. 2, Powell, Kathryn E, TNAQ-SE, 1:10.39. 3, Zieminick, Merritt S, TNAQ-SE, 1:17.27. 4, Briggs, Willa, MHAC-NC, 1:17.30. 5, Angelopoulou, Zoe A, Barracudas-SE, 1:17.98. 6, Lu, Sophie Q, TNAQ-SE, 1:18.74. 7, Godbold, Sarah-Morgan M, TNAQ-SE, 1:19.42. 8, Shell, Macy C, Barracudas-SE, 1:19.89.
13-14 100 Yard Butterfly
1, Powell, Kathryn E, TNAQ-SE, 59.88. 2, Fender, Lillian K, MHAC-NC, 1:05.32. 3, Lu, Sophie Q, TNAQ-SE, 1:05.49. 4, Price, Annalee R, Barracudas-SE, 1:06.08. 5, Herzog, Annagail K, TNAQ-SE, 1:06.25. 6, Waits, Jocelyn K, SAC-SE, 1:06.65. 7, Nave, Jenna K, TNAQ-SE, 1:07.79. 8, Spivey, Tia F, Barracudas-SE, 1:08.31.
200 Yard Freestyle
1, Leonard, Olivia N, TNAQ-SE, 1:58.59. 2, Jenkins, Grace A, MHAC-NC, 2:00.08. 3, Russum, Libby P, Barracudas-SE, 2:00.98. 4, Chadwell, Kelley Grace G, TNAQ-SE, 2:02.24. 5, Edwards, Sarah F, MHAC-NC, 2:03.27. 6, Salsbury, Kate E, TNAQ-SE, 2:04.16. 7, Martin, Caroline R, TNAQ-SE, 2:04.27. 8, Hall, Aubrey E, TNAQ-SE, 2:04.73.
500 Yard Freestyle
1, Burroughs, Julia H, TNAQ-SE, 5:03.24. 2, Jenkins, Grace A, MHAC-NC, 5:25.22. 3, Bellah, Anne Lauren L, TNAQ-SE, 5:28.54. 4, Scott, Audrey C, TNAQ-SE, 5:30.61. 5, Barclay, Allison N, Unattached-SE, 5:32.00. 6, Salsbury, Kate E, TNAQ-SE, 5:34.59. 7, Bradley, India E, TNAQ-SE, 5:35.05. 8, Chadwell, Kelley Grace G, TNAQ-SE, 5:35.57.
200 Yard Backstroke
1, Bellah, Anne Lauren L, TNAQ-SE, 2:07.57. 2, Hall, Aubrey E, TNAQ-SE, 2:16.11. 3, Cross, Mary Sims S, TNAQ-SE, 2:16.44. 4, Salsbury, Kate E, TNAQ-SE, 2:21.14. 5, Martin, Caroline R, TNAQ-SE, 2:23.99. 6, Johnson, Olivia K, Barracudas-SE, 2:24.71. 7, Martin, Elizabeth C, TNAQ-SE, 2:27.66. 8, Ryan, Kate W, VABR-VA, 2:27.80.
100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Yeary, Ally G, Barracudas-SE, 1:09.36. 2, Fleenor, Eliza G, VABR-VA, 1:11.91. 3, Cross, Mary Sims S, TNAQ-SE, 1:12.45. 4, Jenkins, Grace A, MHAC-NC, 1:12.62. 5, Leonard, Olivia N, TNAQ-SE, 1:12.68. 6, Burroughs, Julia H, TNAQ-SE, 1:12.96. 7, Smith, Morgan V, VABR-VA, 1:13.75. 8, Russum, Libby P, Barracudas-SE, 1:15.85.
100 Yard Butterfly
1, Burroughs, Julia H, TNAQ-SE, 56.76. 2, Russum, Libby P, Barracudas-SE, 1:00.11. 3, Bellah, Anne Lauren L, TNAQ-SE, 1:01.26. 4, Edwards, Sarah F, MHAC-NC, 1:01.46. 5, Martin, Elizabeth C, TNAQ-SE, 1:02.59. 6, Cross, Mary Sims S, TNAQ-SE, 1:02.73. 7, Scott, Audrey C, TNAQ-SE, 1:03.17. 8, Leonard, Olivia N, TNAQ-SE, 1:03.23.
BOYS
8-Under 25 Yard Freestyle
1, Nave, Jackson B, SAC-SE, 14.65. 2, Nichols, Joshua L, SAC-SE, 21.10. 3, Liang, Jerry, Barracudas-SE, 31.59. 4, Clifton, Raylan M, Barracudas-SE, 37.89.
8-Under 25 Yard Butterfly
1, Nave, Jackson B, SAC-SE, 17.84. 2, Nichols, Joshua L, SAC-SE, 27.73.
8-Under 100 Yard IM
1, Nave, Jackson B, SAC-SE, 1:24.88. 2, Roettger, Ethan G, TNAQ-SE, 1:41.70. 3, Nichols, Joshua L, SAC-SE, 2:04.76.
10-Under 100 Yard Freestyle
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 1:10.11. 2, Kizer, LB B, Barracudas-SE, 1:16.08. 3, Lashin, Jace P, SAC-SE, 1:17.87. 4, Roettger, Ethan G, TNAQ-SE, 1:24.71. 5, Boyd, Coleman T, Barracudas-SE, 1:25.10. 6, Whaley, Noah A, SAC-SE, 1:27.14. 7, Scott, Brady L, TNAQ-SE, 1:32.53. 8, Zheng, Kevin M, Barracudas-SE, 1:34.14.
10-Under 100 Yard Backstroke
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 1:22.66. 2, Kizer, LB B, Barracudas-SE, 1:25.15. 3, Adcock, Anderson M, TNAQ-SE, 1:37.09. 4, Scott, Brady L, TNAQ-SE, 1:41.01. 5, Zheng, Kevin M, Barracudas-SE, 1:44.79. 6, Whaley, Noah A, SAC-SE, 1:46.69. 7, Roettger, Ethan G, TNAQ-SE, 1:49.06. 8, Boyd, Coleman T, Barracudas-SE, 1:49.70.
10-Under 50 Yard Breaststroke
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 43.27. 2, Nave, Jackson B, SAC-SE, 43.73. 3, Roettger, Ethan G, TNAQ-SE, 47.90. 4, Lashin, Jace P, SAC-SE, 49.37. 5, Kizer, LB B, Barracudas-SE, 50.34. 6, Boyd, Coleman T, Barracudas-SE, 58.94. 7, Whaley, Noah A, SAC-SE, 59.49. 8, Scott, Brady L, TNAQ-SE, 59.60.
10-Under 50 Yard Butterfly
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 34.96. 2, Kizer, LB B, Barracudas-SE, 38.64. 3, Lashin, Jace P, SAC-SE, 45.78. 4, Scott, Brady L, TNAQ-SE, 50.37. 5, Zheng, Kevin M, Barracudas-SE, 50.89. 6, Boyd, Coleman T, Barracudas-SE, 52.12.
10-Under 200 Yard IM
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 2:47.61. 2, Kizer, LB B, Barracudas-SE, 3:15.53.
11-12 100 Yard Freestyle
1, Sheppard, Cameron J, TNAQ-SE, 59.01. 2, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 59.50. 3, Hamilton, Dixon K, TNAQ-SE, 1:00.13. 4, Ryan, Joe W, VABR-VA, 1:00.59. 5, Hennaux, JP A, Barracudas-SE, 1:00.68. 6, Taveau, Sam S, Barracudas-SE, 1:01.37. 7, Caldwell, Bo K, MTSC-SE, 1:06.87. 8, Bodiscomassink, Will V, TNAQ-SE, 1:07.27.
11-12 500 Yard Freestyle
1, Choi, Sean S, TNAQ-SE, 5:42.54. 2, Hamilton, Dixon K, TNAQ-SE, 5:45.05. 3, Taveau, Sam S, Barracudas-SE, 6:16.26. 4, Zagolin, Arthur V, Barracudas-SE, 7:00.42. 5, Burris, Hunter B, TNAQ-SE, 7:04.95.
11-12 100 Yard Backstroke
1, Hamilton, Dixon K, TNAQ-SE, 1:05.45. 2, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 1:07.01. 3, Hennaux, JP A, Barracudas-SE, 1:07.87. 4, Choi, Sean S, TNAQ-SE, 1:09.55. 5, Ryan, Joe W, VABR-VA, 1:09.67. 6, Taveau, Sam S, Barracudas-SE, 1:13.42. 7, Sheppard, Cameron J, TNAQ-SE, 1:15.23. 8, Johnson, Elijah M, Barracudas-SE, 1:17.28.
11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
1, Choi, Sean S, TNAQ-SE, 32.95. 2, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 36.20. 3, Hennaux, JP A, Barracudas-SE, 39.71. 4, Zagolin, Arthur V, Barracudas-SE, 39.94. 5, Tanaka, Evan K, TNAQ-SE, 40.55. 6, Burris, Hunter B, TNAQ-SE, 41.54. 7, Sheppard, Cameron J, TNAQ-SE, 43.78. 8, Johnson, Elijah M, Barracudas-SE, 44.18.
11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
1, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 29.19. 2, Hamilton, Dixon K, TNAQ-SE, 30.23. 3, Sheppard, Cameron J, TNAQ-SE, 30.51. 4, Hennaux, JP A, Barracudas-SE, 31.62. 5, Taveau, Sam S, Barracudas-SE, 31.93. 6, Ryan, Joe W, VABR-VA, 32.74. 7, Burris, Hunter B, TNAQ-SE, 32.87. 8, Caldwell, Bo K, MTSC-SE, 33.64.
11-12 200 Yard IM
1, Choi, Sean S, TNAQ-SE, 2:23.70. 2, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 2:27.14. 3, Burris, Hunter B, TNAQ-SE, 2:51.03. 4, Clark, Max H, Xcell-NC, 2:58.82. 5, Nichols, David E, SAC-SE, 3:01.94. 6, Furrow, Levi M, Barracudas-SE, 3:07.03.
13-14 200 Yard Freestyle
1, Hall, Hayden N, TNAQ-SE, 1:57.25. 2, Chadwell, Tommy M, TNAQ-SE, 2:01.85. 3, Coker, Avery R, TNAQ-SE, 2:05.73. 4, Brown, Aidan H, Barracudas-SE, 2:07.56. 5, Lipscomb, Eli E, Barracudas-SE, 2:08.03. 6, Muzzy, Zach R, VABR-VA, 2:08.50. 7, Williamson, Stephen T, TNAQ-SE, 2:13.66. 8, Berry, Samuel T, Barracudas-SE, 2:14.11.
13-14 500 Yard Freestyle
1, Poush, Joseph L, VABR-VA, 5:10.32. 2, Wilkes, Connor J, VABR-VA, 5:22.60. 3, Coker, Avery R, TNAQ-SE, 5:37.60. 4, Lipscomb, Eli E, Barracudas-SE, 5:51.33. 5, Brown, Aidan H, Barracudas-SE, 5:57.17. 6, Abernathy, William F, Xcell-NC, 7:39.58. 7, Zheng, Ryan M, Barracudas-SE, 9:06.05.
13-14 200 Yard Backstroke
1, Muzzy, Zach R, VABR-VA, 2:19.37. 2, Daniels, Connor J, TNAQ-SE, 2:21.28. 3, Lipscomb, Eli E, Barracudas-SE, 2:27.78. 4, Chadwell, Tommy M, TNAQ-SE, 2:28.61. 5, Brown, Aidan H, Barracudas-SE, 2:35.28. 6, Berry, Samuel T, Barracudas-SE, 2:53.34. 7, Williamson, Stephen T, TNAQ-SE, 2:54.85.
13-14 100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Hall, Hayden N, TNAQ-SE, 1:06.93. 2, Poush, Joseph L, VABR-VA, 1:08.15. 3, Brackins, Samuel S, SAC-SE, 1:08.19. 4, Daniels, Connor J, TNAQ-SE, 1:08.55. 5, Wilkes, Connor J, VABR-VA, 1:10.76. 6, Williamson, Stephen T, TNAQ-SE, 1:14.63. 7, Lipscomb, Eli E, Barracudas-SE, 1:22.67. 8, Berry, Samuel T, Barracudas-SE, 1:23.09.
13-14 100 Yard Butterfly
1, Hall, Hayden N, TNAQ-SE, 56.84. 2, Coker, Avery R, TNAQ-SE, 58.82. 3, Wilkes, Connor J, VABR-VA, 1:02.24. 4, Chadwell, Tommy M, TNAQ-SE, 1:02.35. 5, Poush, Joseph L, VABR-VA, 1:03.55. 6, Daniels, Connor J, TNAQ-SE, 1:03.75. 7, Muzzy, Zach R, VABR-VA, 1:05.44. 8, Lipscomb, Eli E, Barracudas-SE, 1:06.73.
200 Yard Freestyle
1, Miller, Jacob T, VABR-VA, 1:46.82. 2, Potter, Matthew L, Barracudas-SE, 1:48.12. 3, Fleenor, Boone M, VABR-VA, 1:50.06. 4, Smith, Jaxon T, Xcell-NC, 1:50.76. 5, McCay, Ridge A, TNAQ-SE, 1:52.03. 6, McCay, Coleman R, TNAQ-SE, 1:53.67. 7, Anguish, Zach D, Barracudas-SE, 1:53.93. 8, Neglia, Joe C, Barracudas-SE, 1:55.33.
500 Yard Freestyle
1, Boyle, Malachi O, TNAQ-SE, 4:50.47. 2, Anguish, Zach D, Barracudas-SE, 4:56.08. 3, Fleenor, Boone M, VABR-VA, 4:58.48. 4, Arnwine, Pep L, TNAQ-SE, 4:59.41. 5, Barclay, Ryan M, TNAQ-SE, 5:04.76. 6, Neglia, Joe C, Barracudas-SE, 5:15.20. 7, Ogle, Alex A, SAC-SE, 5:22.15. 8, Chiles, Cole W, TNAQ-SE, 5:22.48.
200 Yard Backstroke
1, Miller, Jacob T, VABR-VA, 1:58.71. 2, Arnwine, Pep L, TNAQ-SE, 1:59.52. 3, Anguish, Zach D, Barracudas-SE, 2:04.51. 4, Hagadorn, Caleb S, VABR-VA, 2:08.11. 5, Nielsen, Austin C, VABR-VA, 2:08.72. 6, Neglia, Joe C, Barracudas-SE, 2:09.94. 7, Hill, Nolan M, Barracudas-SE, 2:11.72. 8, Misenar, Cooper D, Barracudas-SE, 2:12.19.
100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Potter, Matthew L, Barracudas-SE, 1:01.12. 2, Boyle, Malachi O, TNAQ-SE, 1:01.18. 3, Nielsen, Austin C, VABR-VA, 1:04.96. 4, Chiles, Cole W, TNAQ-SE, 1:06.83. 5, Zagolin, Bruno A, Barracudas-SE, 1:07.51. 6, Hagadorn, Caleb S, VABR-VA, 1:08.88. 7, Jones, Evan T, Barracudas-SE, 1:09.79. 8, Barclay, Ryan M, TNAQ-SE, 1:09.89.
100 Yard Butterfly
1, Boyle, Malachi O, TNAQ-SE, 53.62. 2, Fleenor, Boone M, VABR-VA, 53.82. 3, Arnwine, Pep L, TNAQ-SE, 54.47. 4, Smith, Jaxon T, Xcell-NC, 56.02. 5, Neglia, Joe C, Barracudas-SE, 56.25. 6, Hagadorn, Caleb S, VABR-VA, 57.35. 7, McCay, Ridge A, TNAQ-SE, 57.37. 7, Nielsen, Austin C, VABR-VA, 57.37.