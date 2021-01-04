The Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee started in 1959 and today has grown to about 170 kids who participate in programs at the Kingsport Aquatic Center and the Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City.
Getting back into the water during the coronavirus pandemic required Barracudas coaches and staff to be creative and convincing.
“The first challenge was getting the pools reopened because back in the spring everything was closed,” Barracudas coach Chris Coraggio said. “We presented a plan to Freedom Hall and the Kingsport Aquatic Center to open and get the kids back to the sport safely. The next question was how do we do it. We usually start everyone at the wall and they go one at a time. Now, we spread out in the pool and if they’re in the middle, they start and end in the middle.
“It’s a whole new scenario for the kids and coaches to get used to.”
The changes took some getting used to — for coaches and kids alike — but Coraggio isn’t complaining. The swimmers, who range from elementary school- age novice to high school state champions, have been back in the pool since June.
Coraggio, who has served as the site coach in Johnson City since 2002 and coach of the entire club since 2013, references the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information in promoting the safety of the sport.
“Organized swimming is a very safe sport as long as people are responsible with the social distancing,” Coraggio said. “The CDC has said the pathogen doesn’t go through water. If someone had COVID germs and went into the water, the water neutralizes them. It’s a very safe environment as long as the people running it do what’s needed for social distancing.”
The BSC program is a huge benefit to the local high school swim programs. Coraggio is the head coach at Science Hill, but he will sometimes instruct swimmers from rival schools, including Dobyns-Bennett.
“I take a world view that I’m a professional swimming coach,” Coraggio said. “If I have someone swim fast and they represent a different high school, so be it. The kids at the high school I coach have to go faster, too.
“The Barracudas are here to serve the swimming community. We’re not just here to serve one school or one group of schools. Having kids from different high schools, it’s good for the kids and good for the program.”
Among the top swimmers in the Johnson City program who made the state meet for Science Hill last season were Cassie Lowe, Miriam Shams, Nicole Liu, Emily Beaird, Matthew Potter, Dustin Niebauer, Jonah Cathelyn and Luke Barnes. Top D-B swimmers who participate in the Kingsport program are Kassidy McGuire, Alex Ponasik, Libby Rusdum, Ava Sherer, Joe Neglia and Keisha Sedegji.
Furthermore, Coraggio praised the dedication of Chuckey-Doak athlete Zach Anguish, who swims a lot on his own at the Greeneville YMCA pool.
The coach said all the swimmers have benefited from the 46,000-square-foot Kingsport Aquatic Center — which has the region’s only indoor Olympic-size swimming pool — especially when it comes to competitions.
“The Kingsport Aquatic Center is one of the premier racing venues in the state,” Coraggio said. “The competition pool at the deep end is faster than the competition pool at the University of Tennessee where the water is deeper, and the gutters are just as good. We appreciate how we have access to that for the kids in this area.”