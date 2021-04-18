WISE — Virginia-Wise ended its baseball season Sunday with a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader split with Mars Hill.
UVA Wise’s 3-2 win over the Lions and Mars Hill’s 13-9 victory in the nightcap on Stallard Field, however, were just the backdrop for the more important news of the day.
After 25 years, Hank Banner’s run at the helm of the UVA Wise baseball program has come to an end.
Banner announced prior to the season’s start that this would be his last as the skipper of the Highland Cavaliers.
“It’s been a good run. I’ve enjoyed it. I think we’re in a good place,” Banner said. “I played here and then was able to be an assistant here and I just fell in love with the school and some of the values we stood for.
“It’s a challenge here, for sure, with the weather. It’s not the easiest place to play baseball, but I was committed to it and very grateful for the number of kids I’ve gotten to impact and it’s been a good run.”
CAREER CAV
Banner’s connection with UVA Wise started long before his 25-year head coaching career.
After a successful high school career at Castlewood — where he was a member of the 1986 VHSL Class A championship team — Banner went to UVA Wise — then known as Clinch Valley College.
As a member of the Cavs baseball team, Banner won conference championships in 1989 and ’90.
After his playing days ended, Banner became an assistant coach for head coach Ray Spenilla.
Spenilla moved to athletic director in 1997, and Banner became head coach of the Cavaliers and had been there ever since.
Banner led the program during the school’s name change from Clinch Valley College to UVA Wise and from the NAIA and three conferences — the Tennessee Virginia Athletic, Appalachian Athletic and Mid-South conferences — to NCAA Division II and two DII conferences, the Mountain East and SAC.
During his tenure Banner’s teams have won 481 games, including making back-to-back NAIA Region XII appearances in 2007 and 2008 and winning a Mid-South Conference East Division championship in 2011, along with another regional appearance.
“The back-to-back regional teams were really good,” Banner recalled. “And the transition to DII, I’m glad I was here to at least start the bridge to that. That was a big step for the school. We’re doing some things to start to compete, but that’s going to take a little time.
“I just hope that people remember we were gritty. That we played tough. Tried to play fundamentally sound, but mainly just the toughness that I think our teams brought to the table win, lose or draw.”
A PART OF THE PROGRAM
Banner still has plans to be around the Cavs’ camp and help out new coach Brandon Costa.
Costa served as associate head coach this season and will transition to the head coach position next spring.
“I’m going to come through some (batting practice) and hit some groundballs, but just mainly be a sounding board for Coach Costa and anything he needs, I’ve got his back all the way,” said Banner, who also has other plans for his retirement days.
“Find some new fishing holes and chase a deer or two and I’ve got some cattle that need tending to,” he said.
“Everything changes. They’re going to be fine and I’m going to be fine. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and have no regrets.”