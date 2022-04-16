KNOXVILLE — Alabama decided a dozen in a row was enough for Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team.
The Crimson Tide handed the Vols a 6-3 loss on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, ending UT’s Southeastern Conference season-opening winning streak at 12 games.
The loss was Tennessee's second in a row following a 23-game overall winning streak. The Vols suffered a 3-2 nonconference defeat to Tennessee Tech on Tuesday at Smokies Stadium in Kodak.
Alabama (23-12, 8-5) won its eighth straight overall after rapping out 11 hits.
Tennessee (31-3, 12-1) hurt itself by stranding 10 runners, including leaving the bases loaded in the second inning when Drew Gilbert hammered a ball that Alabama caught on the warning track in center field.
The Vols grabbed the early lead, pushing across two runs in the bottom of the first on Gilbert’s run-scoring triple and Trey Lipscomb’s RBI single.
The Tide then scored in each of the next three innings, putting up five unanswered runs. Alabama’s first three runs came off solo homers, two by Owen Diodati and one by Jim Jarvis.
The Tide's other runs came via a Tennessee error that allowed the runner to score, a sacrifice fly and Drew Williamson's triple off the center-field wall in the top of the ninth.
Joel Ortega hit a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth — his sixth homer of the season — and finished 2-for-3 for UT. Jared Dickey also had two hits.
Chase Burns (6-1) took the loss after pitching three innings and giving up five runs, four earned, on seven hits. He struck out four and walked one.
Garrett McMillan (4-2) picked up the win with 5 1/3 innings of work. He gave up three runs, all earned, on seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
The teams meet again Saturday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.