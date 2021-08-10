BRISTOL, Tenn. — Jake Ball was up to the task in winning his biggest race ever Sunday at the Bristol Chevy Show.
Driving his orange 1977 Astre station wagon, Ball defeated all his Footbrake rivals as well as those from the Super Pro class in the completion of the Saturday Bonus race at Bristol Dragway.
Without the aid of a delay box, Ball had a solid .020 reaction time and then went down the drag strip in 7.190 seconds to beat Kentucky racer Marty Newsome behind the wheel of a Corvette in the final round.
”This is big. Everybody comes to this race so it means a lot to me, especially to win against everyone in Footbrake and Super Pro,” Ball said. ”The car was really good and never let me down. I was pretty good on the tree when I needed to to be.”
Ball, who is originally from Cocke County, started drag racing at age 10 in the junior ranks. He started running the big cars at 15. The recent ETSU graduate, now 22, is a veteran of the sport and a Bristol winner.
Kentucky racer Joey Ramsey beat Michael Combs of Bluff City in the Sunday Super Pro final. Chris Colley from Bristol beat Kingsport’s Tanner Hatfield on a holeshot in the Pro final.
Jordan Nelson from Bristol drove boyfriend Carl Widner’s red Chevy S-10 truck to the DOT victory. It was her first win in three years.
In a battle of Blountville siblings, Haley Bowers beat brother Logan Bowers in Sunday’s Junior Dragster, Division 2 final. Brayden McCown from Whitesburg, Kentucky, was the Division 1 winner, beating Abingdon’s Landon Bailey in the final.
BROWN WINS AT LORETTAS
Mike Brown won all three motos to win the Senior (45+) class at the Loretta Lynn’s National Championships on the famous singer’s ranch in Hurricane Mils.
Brown, who grew up in Johnson City and now lives in Bristol, finished ahead of Californian Jeff Emig in a battle of Husqvarna riders for the national title. Keith Johnson from Massachusetts was third, followed by Kingsport’s Kevin Walker on a Suzuki and New Jersey rider Barry Carsten.
The event featured the top riders from the United States as well as international riders from Canada, Europe and South America.
Also, Brown finished fourth in the 25+ Class. Johnson City rider Adam Britt rode his Yamaha to a ninth-place finish in the Vet (30+) class, including a fifth-place showing in the third moto.
Walker finished 18th in the 50+ race after having problems on the last moto. He was in position for a strong finish otherwise with a fifth place in the first moto.
Other Kingsport riders at the nationals included: Carson Eads, who was 28th in the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) race, and Haley Ball, who finished 33rd in the Girls 11-16 race.
Alex Colley from Norton, Virginia, posted finishes of 25th and 26th in a pair of 85cc classes.
Racing returns Saturday to Muddy Creek Raceway with round 10 of the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Lance Gatlin and Josh Gobble continued their season-long battle in the Limited Late Model class at Lonesome Pine Raceway with Gatlin taking the win last Saturday night.
Gatlin, a Morristown driver in the black No. 52, held off Abingdon racer Gobble’s No. 88 car to win by a half second. They had the only cars in the lead lap at the end of the 50-lap race.
Bryan Young finished third ahead on the 3/8-mile asphalt oval, ahead of Alex Miller and Chris Coleman.
Blayne Harrison from Tazewell, Virginia, was the Mod Street winner with Steven Roark and Jarrod Cooper taking the other podium finishes. One night after finishing second at Kingsport Speedway, Kevin Canter rebounded to capture the Mod 4 victory over Brett Compton. Billy Duty finished third.
Rob Austin followed a win at Kingsport on Friday night by holding off his brother Doug to win Saturday’s race. Billy Walters was third. Kingsport resident John Ketron won in Pure 4 with Chris Neely and Larry Yeary taking the second and third spots.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Kingsport Speedway posted on its Facebook page Monday that the track will have Hoosier tires for this Friday’s Late Model Stock races.
With the tire shortage affecting tracks across the country, there is a limited amount of the F-45 tires available. There will be a two-tire limit for both the Late Model Stock and Sportsman classes.
All five classes are on tap for Friday night’s NASCAR Weekly Series program. Twin 35-lap features for the Late Model Stock class headline the action with races also set for Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. for practice and qualifying. Racing is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.