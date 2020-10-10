CHURCH HILL — Daniel Boone used a balanced offense to pick up a 37-13 Region 1-5A win over Volunteer on Friday night.
Behind a solid front line, Brennan Blair rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and quarterback Jackson Jenkins completed 7 of 16 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Trailblazers (3-3, 2-1).
“I thought we had a really good plan offensively,” said Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “We kind of sputtered at times, but for the most part I thought we were very efficient.
“In the second half, I thought we did a really good job establishing the line of scrimmage and Brennan really did a job of finishing runs. He really ran physical tonight and that’s what we challenged him to do. You know, late in the year you’ve got to be able to run the ball in cold conditions, wet fields and stuff like that. And I thought he really finished runs well.”
Like his coach, Blair thought the five players on the offensive line deserved plenty of credit for the Trailblazers’ success.
“The linemen up front just did it for me. They opened the holes and I just moved it,” Blair said. “I knew they were definitely keying on me and once I knew that, it was just put your head down and go hard.”
KEY TURNOVER
Boone wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Blair capped the Trailblazers’ first drive of the game with a 20-yard touchdown run that put them up 7-0 after less than three minutes.
A defensive battle then erupted until Volunteer (2-5, 1-3) started a late-quarter drive at its own 31 that carried into the second quarter. The Falcons drove to the Boone 8-yard line, but a fumble ended the threat and gave the ’Blazers a boost of momentum.
“You’re going in to make it 7-7 and you know. ... You’re playing a team that you know it’s going to be a challenge. You can’t do stuff like that. I really feel like that kind of deflated us for a couple of series. We let that one play kick our butt for two or three series and then we finally got over it,” said Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan.
Coach Jenkins also singled out the play.
“I thought that was the turning point of the game,” he said. “Then in the second half we really prided our self defensively.”
Boone went ahead 14-0 48 seconds before halftime when Jackson Jenkins completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Page.
SECOND-HALF ROLL
Boone got out of the gates quick in the second half with a safety after a Volunteer snap went out of the end zone.
Blair added his second touchdown of the night, a 6-yard scoring run with 8:27 left in the third, to put Boone up 23-0.
Volunteer scored in the first minute of the final quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Garrison Barrett to Andrew Salyers.
Boone answered on the next drive when Hagen Edwards scored from a yard out.
Ashton Church snared a blocked punt out of the air and raced 13 yards to the end zone for Boone’s final TD.
Volunteer’s Cameron Johnson finished off the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:39 to play.
Johnson, the Falcons’ leading rusher, finished with 71 yards and the touchdown on 15 carries. Rayshawn Simmons also had 71 yards on just three rushes for Volunteer.