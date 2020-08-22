GRAY — The first quarter did not go the way Daniel Boone’s football team envisioned.
The Trailblazers had two Jackson Jenkins interceptions returned for touchdowns in their first four drives, and that was ultimately the difference in a 28-14 season-opening loss to Christian Academy of Knoxville on Friday night.
“We were going to have a lot of mistakes, and we knew that coming in with no scrimmages or anything like that,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Our kids’ effort was pretty good all night. Three plays were really the difference in the game: those two ‘pick-6s’ and a busted coverage. Take those plays away and we played OK defensively.”
BAD START
Jenkins’ second pass of the evening fell into the hands of Grant Serchi, who returned it 30 yards for the score.
Things didn’t get much better after that.
Luke Myers stepped in front of a Boone receiver coming over the middle and took it back 70 yards to push the Warriors to a 14-0 lead.
CAK hadn’t gained a first down on offense yet.
“Those two picks were huge. That was the whole difference in the game and our offense was having a hard time doing anything in that first half,” Warriors coach Travis Mozingo said.
MADE UP FOR IT
In the second quarter, Jackson Jenkins made up for his mistakes with a 25-yard pass to running back Brennan Blair coming out of the backfield.
On their next possession, the Trailblazers took all of two plays to score again. Devon White saw a gaping hole open on the right side of the line and took it 51 yards.
PASSING GAME CLICKS
Warriors quarterback Ryan Degges started clicking in the second half.
On a roll-out pass to his left, Degges heaved the pigskin and fellow senior Caleb Sparkman came down with the ball and scored, breaking a tie midway through the third quarter.
Degges connected with JD Presley for a 31-yarder with 11.1 seconds left in the period to set the final margin.
“Ryan is one of those kids that when we voted for captains like a week or so ago, 47 of our 50 kids voted for him,” Mozingo said. “He just brings that kind of leadership to the field.”
STATS
Blair had 20 rushes for 68 yards for Boone, which set up the game with CAK after having its scheduled season opener against Sullivan South wiped out because of coronavirus issues within the Rebels’ football community.
Degges finished 13-of-22 passing for 150 yards and two scores.
The Warriors were supposed to open against Volunteer but the Falcons’ had coronavirus issues, too.