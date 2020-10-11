Distance running was a huge part of former Unicoi County harrier Richard Parsons’ life.
The fall of 1971 was a special one for the late Parsons — who passed away in 2004 from an extended battle with multiple sclerosis — as he captured the individual championship at the state cross country meet.
That win capped off an unbeaten campaign in which he won 18 consecutive races and set numerous course records.
Following a stellar career in Erwin, Parsons earned an athletic scholarship to Memphis State University and gained a degree in graphic arts.
He later became an award-winning artist and worked for the Kingsport Times-News for a chunk of time.
DEVELOPMENTAL YEARS
Parsons was first introduced to running at an early age.
At old Love Street Elementary, Richard participated in the one-mile run and scorched the race in 5:36 as he told longtime Johnson City Press-Chronicle assistant sports editor Henry Jenkins.
"(Parsons) is by far the best distance runner I have ever coached," Unicoi County track coach Charlie Bryant told the Press-Chronicle in 1973. "He will be an excellent six-miler in college."
ENDURANCE MONSTER
In a May 1973 article, Parsons believed that he had run well over 7,000 miles during his four-year prep career.
Bryant saw the potential for him when he was just a freshman and encouraged him to run seven days a week.
The results paid off almost instantly.
In the 1970 Big 7 cross country championships at Robinson Middle School in Kingsport, Parsons finished sixth in the two-mile event with a time of 10:45.
It was the first time in the short nine-year history of the conference meet that Unicoi had entered and scored. The Blue Devils finished third that October day behind traditional powers Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill.
Parsons followed up the all-conference cross country showing with a Big 9 track title in the 880-yard run, crossing the line in 2:00.0.
MAGICAL 1971 SEASON
To say that Parsons blossomed in his junior year would be an understatement.
After posting 15 consecutive regular-season wins, he showed out in the postseason and Unicoi hosted the conference meet for the first time.
Richard won the race, blistering the course in a two-mile time of 9:53 and leading the Blue Devils to a runner-up finish to D-B with 35 points. The Tribe, led by Jon Mather’s runner-up finish, won the meet for the fifth consecutive year, copping 27 points.
At the regional meet on Cherokee Boulevard in Knoxville, Parsons again won in 9:57 and beat out 138 other runners to the finish line.
In the following week, the state meet moved to the Iroquois Steeplechase course at Percy Warner Park in Nashville for the first time.
Laying back early on and holding fifth at the mile, Parsons blasted the final half of the race and easily won in 9:55.
It was the second consecutive year that a runner from Northeast Tennessee had won the individual title, following Science Hill’s Mark Brown.
OTHER HONORS
Richard successfully defended his conference cross country title in 1972, winning in 9:34, which was just two seconds off of Brown’s course record at Robinson Middle.
The Blue Devils also broke D-B’s winning streak and captured the program’s first and only conference title to date. Unicoi accumulated 37 points as Richard won by 40 seconds.
Even though Parsons had another outstanding cross country season in his final go-around, he finished fifth at the regional meet, was dealt his first loss in two years and failed to qualify for the state meet.
As a senior, Parsons broke two Big 9 track meet records in the 880 and the mile. He smashed Brown’s half-mile record of 1:59.5 with a time of 1:58.1 and became the first runner in meet history to dip under 4:20 as well by running a 4:19.6.
He would go on to finish third in the mile at state outdoor, following up his runner-up performance from his junior year.
In all, he earned three all-state performances, including the individual cross country title.
“I have enjoyed every minute of participating in track and cross country here at Unicoi County High School,” Richard said in a 1973 P-C article. “Coach Bryant has been instrumental in helping me along the way.”
AN ACTIVE IMAGINATION
Parsons’ artwork was described in a November 1979 article by Press-Chronicle staff writer Mona Coan as “what Parsons thinks of life in general.”
He told Coan that Cecil Neal, an artist who also lived in Erwin, was his main inspiration since the age of five. His main pieces were acrylic paintings of fantasy scenes like an elf astride with a frolicking fish, a goldfish encased in a bubble suspended midair and many more.
“I paint for a while, and I think about it for a while,” Richard told Coan. “It’s kind of an evolution.
“Theoretically, the length of time to paint one is about 18 years because that’s how long I’ve been studying and wanting to do this.”
Parsons would often spend two or three weeks on one of his abstract paintings and sold many of his works during his lifetime. He was a member of the Watauga Valley Art League and was the art director at WJHL for an extended period of time.
He is remembered by many of his competitors as being humble and soft-spoken, but was never afraid to take a race out blazing from the start.