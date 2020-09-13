It wasn’t that long ago that Thomas Walker’s Cody Cain captured the attention of many local track and field fans on the biggest stages.
During his time at Ewing, Cain garnered all-state honors seven times, won nine individual Region D championships and accumulated 16 individual Cumberland District titles.
He also wasn’t too bad on the gridiron either, piling up over 1,000 all-purpose yards for the Pioneers.
Cain still owns Thomas Walker records in the triple jump (45-1¾), high jump (6-8), 100 meters (10.86), 200 (21.98) and 400 (50.58).
“I really started doing it because all of my friends were and I guess I became pretty good at it,” Cain said. “Even though we didn’t have any facilities, we made do with what we had.”
STARTING STRONG
One of only two times Cain lost a district title came during his first year of track.
Castlewood’s Justin Smith won the 2010 district high jump crown on fewer misses after he and Cain cleared the same height (6-0).
At that meet, however, Cain won the triple jump, 400, 200 and 100, amassing 48 total points for the Pioneers, who captured the team title with 134.5 points.
It became apparent early on that Cain would become someone that wouldn’t get to spend a whole lot of sitting time at meets.
At that year’s VHSL Group A meet in Radford, though, Cain finished only eighth in the 400, crossing the line in 51.35.
His sophomore year he fared a little bit better, finishing fourth in the 100 (10.96) and earning all-state honors. He also competed in the 200, 400 and high jump but missed out on all-state honors in each.
In 2011, Cain powered Thomas Walker to its first-ever Region D team title (119 points) by winning the 200 (22.34), 400 (51.95), high jump (6-2) and triple jump (43-¼) and finishing runner-up in the 100 (11.07).
“It was around my 10th-grade year that I started to do a lot of lifting and eating a lot more,” Cain noted. “Track also helped me stay in shape for football. I gained a lot of strength and speed from it.”
ON THE INJURY LIST
In late April 2012, Cain was involved in a motorcycle accident.
“That was a long and hard recovery time,” he said. “My knees had been bothering me before then and getting involved in that accident probably didn’t help much.
“I was supposed to have surgery, but I decided not to do it because I wanted to play football in the fall. Sonya Bumgarner was really big in helping me recover.”
Cain was able to get back out to the track later in the season but failed to qualify for the state meet.
“Going into my senior year, I was pretty determined to prove that sophomore year wasn’t a fluke,” he said. “I was going to come back stronger.”
And he most certainly did.
MAKING A MARK
Cain’s full array of abilities was on display in the 2013 regional meet — but he first had to show the area he was for real at the 35th annual Times-News Relays at Sullivan North.
“That was always a fun meet and I loved running against the bigger schools,” he said. “It was satisfying coming from a small school like Thomas Walker and winning those races.”
Cain more than impressed that night in Bloomingdale. He tied the meet records in the 100 (10.86; University High’s John Patrone, 2011) and the 200 (21.98; Morristown West’s Quentin Greenlee, 2007). He also finished second in the high jump (6-4) and the triple jump (42-2¾).
His nearly super-human efforts earned Cain the Chris Pruett Award as Most Outstanding Male Runner.
Two weeks later in the regional meet at Eastside, Cain competed in an eye-popping eight events and scored points in five of them. The only two he didn’t score in were his nontraditional events: discus and shot put.
“Region was a lot like state,” he said. “I didn’t have a lot of time to sit down. I didn’t get a whole lot of time to celebrate because it was just on to the next event.”
Cain racked up 52 of the Pioneers’ 72 points, but it was not enough to catch champion John Battle with 93 points.
”THAT’S AN ANIMAL”
The 2013 state meet in Radford could go down as one of the most under-appreciated single-handed efforts in recent memory simply because Thomas Walker came up short.
“I remember when I won the high jump, I had to jump then go to the other side of the track and do the 100 and then come back and do my final jump,” he said. “It was a lot of fun, but at times I felt like I was the only one out there because I was going everywhere.”
Cain won his only gold medal in the high jump, clearing 6-6, and was second in the 100 (10.92) and 200 (22.26). He added a bronze in the 400 (51.22) and was fifth in the triple jump (43-9¼). Tyler Scott was the only other Thomas Walker athlete to score in the meet, garnering third in the high jump (6-4).
In total, Cain scored 36 of Thomas Walker’s 42 team points. The Pioneers finished second behind Radford (67 points), and that remains the commonwealth’s westernmost program’s highest placing ever at the state meet.
“We honestly didn’t know how close we were until near the end of the meet,” Cain said. “We actually were supposed to have another guy in the 400 that was pretty good, but he didn’t show up. We gave him a lot of flack for that for years.
“After that meet was over, I felt like it wasn’t talked about enough. It was really just me and Tyler that scored all of the points.”
“Cody scored points in all five events that he entered,” then-Pioneers coach Rodney Ayers told Times News sports reporter George Thwaites. “That’s an animal. That’s just something you don’t see people do.”
Cain had the most individual points at the state meet that year by 12 and would have finished fifth as his own team, beating out Battle by two points.
Cain noted that he received some recruiting offers but chose to go to work instead.
“There were some small colleges that made offers and I did think about it,” Cain said. “I just started to go to work and make some money.
“Doing track was a lot of fun. It really started for me as a social event and then I started to get serious at it and turned out to be pretty good.”