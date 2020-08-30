Growing up around a sport she loved from an early age and coming from a family steeped in athletics, it was almost natural that Kelly Shortt Jackson would make a name for herself in that world.
A two-sport superstar for Pound, Jackson won four individual state track titles during her career and helped the Lady Wildcats to a surprise VHSL Group A outdoor runner-up team finish in 1985 with only one other person scoring.
Jackson, who took home gold in the 1984 high jump, was also one of the first girls to win a Group A individual title in a field event. The VHSL didn’t start the girls Group A outdoor state meet until 1980.
“It definitely feels good to know that I was one of the ones that helped the sport forge on in this area all these years later,” Jackson said.
MECCA OF TRACK AND FIELD
Jackson spent the first 15 years of her life on the West Coast, growing up in the town of Oakridge, Oregon, which is about 42 miles southwest of Eugene via OR-58.
Eugene is home to the iconic Hayward Field on the Oregon Ducks’ campus and is nicknamed “Tracktown USA.”
“Growing up in Oregon, cross country and track were so competitive,” Jackson said. “I fell in love with it when I was in the first grade and it was so much fun. We’d go to meets at Hayward Field all the time.
“I got to run at the Junior Olympics there when I was in eighth grade. Our track and cross country programs were really successful, having won state a couple of times when I was in the eighth and ninth grades.”
A HUGE CHANGE
When Jackson was a sophomore, her family moved over 2,100 miles across the country to Wise County. To say the experience was different would be an understatement.
“It was a huge culture shock,” she said. “Our little town that we lived in Oregon was twice as big as Pound. I remember when I went to school and I wore Vans tennis shoes for the first time, nobody had ever seen them before. It was almost like they were behind the times and everything was so different.”
Nevertheless, Jackson blazed her own trail and basically did a lot of the stuff on her own.
“When I got to Pound and found out they didn’t have cross country, I was actually really disappointed,” she said. “I enjoyed getting to sling mud and grass everywhere and I knew it would help me outdoors.”
NOT JUST TRACK
Jackson was not a one-trick pony by any means. She was one of the Lady Wildcats’ leading scorers in her last two seasons on the basketball team and twice made the all-district team, averaging over 20 points in final go-round. She was later named the Lonesome Pine District’s female athlete of the year in 1985.
“I did like basketball a whole lot, but track was always my thing,” she said.
A GOOD START
At the 1983 state meet at Spotswood in Penn Laird, Shortt had two good showings, finishing third in the 800 meters and fourth in the high jump.
She attempted the same double the next year, when the meet was at George Wythe, and had much better results. Jackson came out with two state meet records and two gold medals after clearing 5-7¼ in the high jump and blistering the 800 in 2:25.7.
“I remember everyone coming up to me after the 800 and saying how amazing it was that I broke the state record,” she said. “I honestly didn’t think it was that fast and I could’ve run a whole lot better. It was just what I did.”
If it weren’t for the high jump competition lasting three hours, Jackson might have won the long jump and 1,600 as well. She was entered in both but had to scratch.
She played her cards right in the 800, passing Buffalo Gap’s Joy Ray in the final 300 meters after she had opened the race with a 71-second first lap.
“(Ray) had gone out way too fast and I just kept telling myself to run my race,” she said.
INSTANT STAR
After virtually coming from out of nowhere to win two state events, Jackson gained instant notoriety statewide as someone who could threaten some overall state records, including the high jump.
“I always wanted to clear 6 feet,” she said. “No one had ever done it before at the time and I had actually cleared 5-10 one time at a little meet.”
During the Region D meet at Bullitt Park in 1985, Jackson put on a show by winning her usual high jump and long jump titles.
But perhaps her best competition of the meet was nipping Pennington’s Roberta Snodgrass in the 1,600. Snodgrass bolted into the lead with 50 meters to go, but Jackson quickly caught up and both were given identical times of 5:39.9. Jackson was declared the winner after a lengthy discussion among meet officials, according to Times News sports writer Don Sergeant.
With textbook technique, Jackson successfully defended her high jump title at the 1985 state meet, which was back in Penn Laird. She added the long jump title to her résumé with a leap of 17-9½.
The 800, however, still haunts her to this day.
“I had the best time coming in and I got put in lane eight for some reason,” she said. “I think that really messed with me because I was used to being on one of the inside lanes instead of way out there.”
Jackson wound up fourth, running 2:28.7.
The Lady Wildcats had accomplished something quite remarkable, though. Thanks to Jackson’s 25 points and 13 points from Cristal Reynolds (Meade), Pound claimed second place with 38 points.
“I figured we’d score 30-some points with Cristal and Kelly,” Pound coach Bruce McDaniel told Sergeant in the aftermath. “The reason I didn’t figure we’d finish second was that Buffalo Gap had 80 or so points last year and finished second.
“Cristal did a tremendous job as a sophomore and Kelly was a big surprise in the long jump.”
RUNS IN THE FAMILY
Anyone who’s been around Pound athletics long enough knows that the surname “Reynolds” carries quite a bit of clout.
“My mom is Jo Reynolds and Cristal is my first cousin,” Jackson said. “When Cristal and I got second, that was pretty amazing because it was just the two of us that scored. I still have that trophy at my house.”
Some of Jackson’s younger relatives include Logan Reynolds — one of Wise Central’s best girls basketball players in the short history of the school — and Maddox Reynolds, a state champion hurdler for the Warriors.
Jackson’s daughter, Sidney, is a former track standout at Wise Central who went on to compete for King.
“Sports just kind of runs in the family and all the girls have to be tough as pine knots when they’re playing against the boys,” Jackson said. “We were all very proud of Logan. ... We went up to James Madison quite a few times and watched her play.
“Maddox is just a natural at the hurdles and I really think he could have won it again had there been a season.”
STILL IN LOVE
“I remember at the state meet when Shelli Clendenon (Appalachia) broke my meet record in the high jump,” Jackson said. “I was right by the finish line when my region meet record got broken in the 800, too. I later found out that the girl that broke it was from Oregon originally and I thought that was the coolest thing.”
Jackson said she still loves watching track and field and loves going to meets.
“I just can’t get away from it. I was really upset when the Olympics didn’t happen this year because I always like watching,” she said. “I really like the distance events, especially the 800. These people that don’t run it will never understand how painful it is to run that race.”
“I always loved track and it was alway my jam.”