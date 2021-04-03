Long days in the spring were not an unusual thing for Mike Owens.
The former Haysi track and field standout made it a habit of doing every event possible and scoring in nearly all of them.
If there had been a decathlon at the VHSL Group A meet, Owens almost certainly would have won it multiple times and would probably still hold the record.
“Coming from a little school in Southwest Virginia like Haysi, you never knew what the competition was like outside of your own area,” Owens said. “I really wish they had a decathlon when I was in high school. That would’ve been so much fun.
“There was one time at the Times News Relays my senior year where I qualified for all eight events that I entered and Pat (Kenney) said that had never been done before. And it hasn’t been done since.”
SANDLICK AND COLLEY
Track wasn’t the only thing on the docket in Owens’ busy schedule. He was also a member of several powerhouse football teams under legendary Tigers coach James Colley.
“I think it all really started in the seventh grade,” Owens said. “My older brother was a senior at Haysi and I was in seventh grade and back then, we were all in the same building. I was always racing the older kids and I was the fastest kid in my grade.
“Coach Colley got me out for track because it was a way to improve my athletic ability for football in the fall,” he added. “I just fell in love with it.”
Haysi routinely made the playoffs in football and made several deep runs in the postseason but could never reach the promised land.
One of its best teams was in 1991, Owens’ senior year. The Tigers went 10-0 in the regular season but lost 25-15 at home to Lebanon in the state semifinals and finished 12-1.
“(Lebanon) just had the better team that day and hats off to them,” Owens said.
“Sandlick was an environment all its own. There was just something about that place being way back in the holler and playing below that school, beside the river and in between the fieldhouse. The sound really carried in that place.”
Owens had nothing but praise for his coach.
“Colley was an offensive genius and I think that’s really a reason why people came to the games,” he said. “When you played under Colley, you really never knew what was going to happen.”
UTILITY MAN
In baseball, the utility man can be used at just about any position. On the track, Owens fit that description like a glove.
“We didn’t have a lot of great facilities and we actually had to go over to Garden to practice some,” he said. “In track, Colley was always about the team aspect more than trying to win individual titles, especially at state.”
Nowhere was Owens’ versatility on display more than at the Black Diamond District meet his junior and senior years. Both times, he entered eight events — long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, 100-meter dash, 200, 110 and 300 hurdles — and won them all, scoring an unfathomable 80 points.
“Those were both long days, but the region meets were always more fun,” he said. “I remember the region meet my senior year specifically because it was at Garden and we were out there competing against Powell Valley, which always had great teams.”
At that Region D meet in 1992, Owens entered the same eight events and scored in all, highlighted by a win in the long jump (21-8) and a runner-up finish in the triple jump (41-10).
The Tigers totaled 68 points — 45 from Owens — to finish second to champion Powell Valley (118).
ON THE BIG STAGE
The Saturday before Memorial Day in 1992 was a big one for Owens. Wytheville was the site of the state meet his senior year and Haysi had never had an individual champion in any event.
“I remember the long jump vividly,” he said. “Five of my six jumps were over 22 feet and I was having a great day, but they were all scratches.
“I think it my fourth one was 23-2¼ and the reason I remember is because the official went to measure but called a foul as they were taking the measurement. That jump would’ve won and I remember Colley went crazy.”
Owens wound up third with a leap of 21-6. The winning jump, by Essex’s Swade Booker, was 22-1¾.
Owens tied for third in the high jump (6-4) and was sixth in the 100 (11.4). Three events and three all-state finishes is far from shabby, but Owens says it was disappointing in the end.
“I really came out of that meet disappointed because I felt like if I had focused on one or two events the whole season instead of one day, I could’ve been really good in a few events instead of being decent in a lot,” he said.
At the end of his high school career, Colley presented Owens with a plaque displaying his numerous school records and his career total of 1,776 points.
“I didn’t realize that he was going to do that and I started to think about it a little bit later,” Owens said. “We’d only go to about 11 or 12 meets in a year and only like one or two invitationals.”
COLLEGE DAYS
Owens played football at then-Clinch Valley College and over his career started 42 games at either wide receiver or kicker.
He broke two school records during his career: longest touchdown reception (98 yards) and yards per reception (23.37). At the time of his graduation in 1996, he was second on the Cavaliers’ all-time list for career receptions (67) and yards (1,566) and finished with 12 career touchdown catches.
He was inducted into the Virginia-Wise athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.
But Owens maintains that his career was marked more by the off-the-field relationships he built with late Cavs coach Bill Ramseyer and former Green Bay Packers and J.J. Kelly legend Carroll Dale.
“When I was at Clinch Valley, those were two people that really took me under their wing,” he said. “It was a real blessing for me to go there. I had other offers from Virginia Tech and Penn State as a walk-on, but my heart was at Wise.
“Bill’s ability to motivate and get the best out of you as an athlete was like nothing I’ve ever seen before or since,” Owens said. “He really helped you get ready for life and that was something that I didn’t realize until I got out of college.”
Ramseyer was open to his players running track meets in the spring as long as it didn’t interfere with football workouts.
“I asked Bill one day my freshman year if I could do some track meets to help maintain my speed,” Owens said. “He not only encouraged me to do it, but he said that he would help me out and I guess you could say that I kind of got the program started.
“I remember the first time I tried the decathlon. It was at a meet at Berea College, there were 10 people and I had never pole-vaulted before. I ended up jumping 10 feet my first time.”
A program Owens started on a whim led to a four-year career and resulted in him being one of the NAIA’s top 20 decathletes despite sharing practice facilities with J.J. Kelly.
“I remember one of the first times I went down to J.J. Kelly to practice,” Owens said. “The coach there said it would be fine if I used the track, but he wanted my help coaching because he really didn’t know much about it. That made me laugh.”
Owens was an excellent example of a student-athlete. While at Clinch Valley, he received the Football Grade Point Average Award three times and the Carl W. Smith Award for excellence.
“All of my coaches were great people. Bill, especially, was one that lived and breathed football and the environment that he was in,” Owens said. “He was always at the college, talking to professors and making sure that everyone was there to get an education. Even the ones that quit, he kept up with.”