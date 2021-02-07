If you look up “grit” in the dictionary, you’ll find a picture of Fleet Hower next to it.
The former Marion and Georgetown standout was an aspiring baseball player before he fell in love with running in the early 2000s.
Bouncing back from a stress fracture in a resounding fashion, Hower had one of the most memorable senior years in Southwest Virginia distance running history and set records that have withstood the test of time.
He capped it in the best way possible: by winning the 2002 VHSL Group AA outdoor 3,200 meters for his only individual title.
“Our philosophy was that I got better by running a lot,” Hower said. “It was a relatively simple formula and in my junior year, I learned a hard lesson about not taking the foot off the pedal in training. When you’re running 100 miles a week, strength running is strong suit.”
A GOLDEN ERA
Cross country in the commonwealth in the early 2000s was unlike many other states.
In Group AA, Handley’s Bobby Lockhart was the definition of dominance, winning a record 19 individual state titles in cross country and track and never losing an individual state race.
“When I was a kid, I skipped the fourth grade, so I was always the youngest kid in my class,” Hower said. “I got to know Bobby a little bit and he gave me some pointers about Foot Locker.”
At the time, Hower was under the direction of Scarlet Hurricanes coach Gene Walker, who was at the program’s helm for more than 30 years before retiring. Walker oversaw the program’s progression from the early 1970s and coached seven individual state champions. His teams produced 80 all-state performers.
Walker coached three runners recognized as high school All-Americans. He was twice a state cross country coach of the year and served for 11 years on the Virginia High School Coaches Association Council.
Hower recalled how supportive Walker was.
“I remember one race my senior year that I had a 100-degree fever and we still went to Fork Union,” Hower said. “That was not a good race, but that just shows that he was there, no matter what.”
SENIOR GO-ROUND
Hower’s senior season is the stuff of legend in Southwest Virginia running.
“The big one that me or anybody else cared about back then was Sugar Hollow,” he noted. “The course never changed and it was really important to me.”
In back-to-back weeks in 2001, Hower ran the old Highlands District and Region IV meets, both of which were on the historic 3-mile course in Bristol. He won the district meet in 14:44, just barely missing the course record of 14:40 co-held by Virginia High’s Frankie Nunn and Greg Hoofnagle.
The next week was a different story. Hower blasted the course record with a winning time of 14:26.0.
“The district meet was incredibly windy and when you’re on top of the dam and it’s exposed, it slows you down so much. That was the one thing to that point in the season that I had wanted but didn’t achieve,” he said. “In the region meet, we had perfect weather. I remember coming through 2 miles in low- to mid-9:40s, but the big thing for me was that I was ahead 12 or 13 seconds from the week before.”
Hower went on to garner runner-up honors behind Lockhart at state after traversing the Great Meadow course in 15:24.5.
Charlotte was a special place for Hower, who took sixth at the Foot Locker South regional after making his way around McAlpine Creek Park in 14:55.9. He earned a spot to Foot Locker Nationals in Orlando, Florida, where he finished 11th in 15:09.0 and earned All-America honors.
“The only thing that mattered was getting top eight at the region,” Hower said. “It was a relief and nationally, it was like a light switch and all the schools started calling.
“Nationals was a pretty easy race because I was playing with house money at that point. I was just going for it and it wasn’t so anxiety-inducing.”
In his only full track season as a senior — after playing baseball his first two years and being out with a stress fracture his junior year — Hower was the runner-up in the indoor 1,600 and 3,200.
Hower finished second to Rockbridge County’s John Crews in the Southern Track Classic 3,200, turning the eight-lap race in a still-standing Southwest Virginia best of 9:05.35.
“I remember the feeling of 9:05 being really fast,” Hower said. “I had a difficult transition with maintaining the anaerobic performance coming from a pure strength base. That was tough in those big meets.”
The win in the state outdoor meet was sweet for Hower, who beat rival Bryce Ruiz of Jamestown in a kicker’s race in 9:22.44.
“It was a really slow race until the last 300,” Hower said. “I hadn’t run many races like that where you win in a kick, so that felt good. It was nice to win one, but after that fall season, everything else was kind of gravy.”
SUCCESS IN WAVES
The fall of 2001 was a banner sports season for Marion, where the sense of community trickled to all levels. The football team historically had not been a contender, but the Hurricanes made it all the way to the state quarterfinals before losing to Pulaski County 31-20.
“That fall season of my senior year was special on a personal level, but it also looms large in my memory because our school really had it rolling in all sports that fall,” Hower said. “Our football team was finally good, led by a great coach in Steve Wright and players like Marshall Doss and Brandon Creasy.
“I remember my friend Chase Groseclose, who was an outstanding golfer, was at the Sugar Hollow meet when I ran 14:26. There was a lot of crossover support like that that felt unique.”
CULTURE SHOCK
Going from Southwest Virginia to Georgetown — where he was coached by Pat Henner, a standout for Virginia High in the mid- to late 1970s — was a change, to say the least.
“I was the southern boy on a team of guys from New Jersey, New York or the West Coast,” Hower said. “That was the big culture shock for me.”
Arguably the best race of Hower’s Hoyas career came at the 2005 NCAA cross country championships in Terre Haute, Indiana. He finished 34th overall in 30:16.7 for 10K for All-America honors.
Hower garnered multiple All-Big East Conference honors and was victorious in the outdoor 10,000 meters in 2004, turning the 25-lapper in 30:43.59. He’s still 10th all-time in the outdoor 5,000 (13:51.72) in Georgetown’s record book.
He has personal bests of 7:57.45 in the indoor 3,000 and 29:39.71 for the outdoor 10,000.
“I had a lot of ups and downs in college,” he said. “I got hurt a lot outdoors and there were definitely some things that I wished would have rolled the other way.”
NOWADAYS
Hower, who now resides in Brooklyn, New York, used his architecture degree to start his own company, “Locknesters.”
“We make these collectible design objects of different characters and figures. They all break down into pieces. It’s kind of a fascination I’ve always had of being into puzzles and the intricacy of how fine machines work,” said Hower, who also teaches undergraduate and graduate-level courses at local colleges in addition to his designing career.
“When I went to architecture school, it was right at the dawning of the big 3D printing and digital marketing boom.”
Hower’s passion for puzzles and his problem- solving skills helped him overcome obstacles in training and prosper in a short amount of time.
“The analogy there would be the way that my mind tends to work to push it to the limits in certain ways,” he said. “I have a real myopic focus and that’s the way I viewed running in high school.
“In architecture school, I always latched on to one particular thing. That’s the part of my personality that has a relationship to training because these things have to be designed then refined over and over again.
“That patience was born out of running.”