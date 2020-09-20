Lee High’s Ashley Honeycutt knew from an early age that she wanted to compete in track and field, and she set her sights on the throwing ring.
“My sister — who was three years older than me — did track and I always enjoyed going to the meets and watching,” Honeycutt said. “When I got into middle school, I couldn’t wait to get to track season.
“I knew pretty early on that I wanted to throw because I couldn’t run anything.”
Honeycutt quickly became a sensation for Lee’s track squad, winning the VHSL Group AA individual shot put championship as a sophomore in 1997 with a monster throw of 39 feet, 8¼ inches.
That was far from her last title. She went on to win numerous district and region titles and pulled off a “three-peat” in the outdoor shot put, something only a handful of athletes have ever done in the history of the commonwealth.
When her time came to an end in Ben Hur, she had accumulated six state triumphs.
A HIGHER LEVEL
Lee High — formed in 1989 by the consolidation of five smaller high schools — had a large enrollment for the earliest parts of its history and was classified in Group AA.
Being surrounded by mostly Group A schools — with the exception of the likes of Gate City and Abingdon — Honeycutt did not get to see her main competition until the state meet.
“It was actually pretty hard,” she said. “I didn’t get pushed a whole lot from sophomore year on locally, except by some people from Tennessee.
“It was a bit frustrating not being able to see the people I was going to compete with for a state title until the state meet. It was really frustrating, too, when they didn’t give you any respect at state just because you were from Southwest Virginia.”
A SURREAL FEELING
“I was already pretty well known by the time I was in eighth grade,” Honeycutt said. “I remember that I was beating this one girl from Gate City and she was a senior and she got so mad.”
The 1997 outdoor state meet at James Madison was the start of a dynasty for Honeycutt. She led from wire to wire in the shot put and avenged her showing from the year before by winning the title.
“I honestly probably should’ve won the year before,” said Honeycutt, who was third in the shot as a freshman. “The discus my first year was not very good at all. I don’t even think I placed. It took me a lot longer for me to develop my skills in the discus. Winning the first one was such a surreal feeling. It’s certainly something I’ll never forget.”
ESTABLISHING DOMINANCE
At the local level, Honeycutt was almost untouchable from her sophomore season on.
“I don’t think I lost in the shot put from my sophomore to senior year, and I know I didn’t lose in the discus, either,” she said. “Nathaniel Mooney was really big on helping me develop my technique in the discus. I could tell I was doing better by how worn down my shoes were at the end of the season.
“By the end, all of the gripping on the soles of the shoes would be completely gone and that’s how I knew that I was getting better with my technique.”
Her junior year, Honeycutt had one of the most impressive state meets to that point, winning the shot put (40-8¼) and the discus (130-9) championships.
“I had thrown 130 in the discus a couple of times, but I think that ended up being my best throw,” she said. “I do remember at state during my junior year that I threw one 42-8, but it didn’t count because I stepped out of the ring.
“One of the officials knew it didn’t count, but he measured it just to see what it was and when he told me, I was kicking myself. The state record at the time I think was like 45 feet or something.”
THE FIRST INDOOR MEET
“The first indoor state meet that they did was really weird,” Honeycutt said. “I can’t quite remember, but I think you only had to throw in one meet to qualify and I know that my second time throwing indoors was at state.”
Honeycutt noted that throwing indoors is much different than throwing outdoors, including the actual implement. The indoor shot is rubber instead of the metal implement used outdoors, and that can change things drastically.
“I did have to adjust my grip because it was rubber and not metal,” she said. “The meet was up at Virginia Tech and the throwing ring was kind of in a corner behind the track. It was just different.”
It didn’t matter to Honeycutt. She took home the first Group AA indoor shot put title in 1999 after a heave of 37-2¾ that catapulted her into the outdoor season.
COME FROM BEHIND
Not too many athletes in any sport can say they’ve won an undisputed state title three consecutive years.
Going into the shot put competition her senior season, Honeycutt was the overwhelming favorite. She dug herself in a hole, however, and trailed heading into the final throw.
“I was determined to win and on the last throw when they called out my last throw, I looked at the girl that I trailed and let out a big yell,” she said. “I had beaten that girl three years in a row and I was so excited. It was a really emotional moment.
“I didn’t realize it at the time, but looking back on it all these years later, that was really something special. Winning three in a row doesn’t happen too often.”
Honeycutt also repeated in the discus, chucking it 121-7 to bring her state title total to six.
A CLOSE, HARD-WORKING ENVIRONMENT
“Gary Wolfe was our track coach and he was like a father figure to all of us,” Honeycutt said. “He was rough on us sometimes, but after the meet, he was very loving. He was a football coach, too, and I just remember that all of the kids would do a lot for him.”
More than 20 years after graduating, Honeycutt said she can still do most of the drills that were part of her training.
“We had to run a mile every day for warmups and that’s all this girl needed in terms of cardio,” she said. “We’d do a lot of line drills, then throw and finally go lift. It wasn’t anything fancy, but it worked. I do some volunteer coaching down here (in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina) and I can still do all of my line drills. It’s crazy how some of that stuff from a long time ago just stays with you.
“Track was always my favorite and I couldn’t wait for it to get started when school started each year. Those were definitely some fun times.”