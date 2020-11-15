For a brief period of time in the early 1990s, the tiny community of Council was the centerpiece of small school distance running in Southwest Virginia and it was all made possible by Bill Jackson.
Jackson — who won the 1990 VHSL Group A individual cross country championship and later the 1991 outdoor 3,200 meters title — grew to love distance running during his freshman year after initially using it to stay in shape for basketball.
“I did play basketball for a little while, starting either the fourth or sixth grade,” he said. “My coach said that running cross country in the fall would help me stay in shape and when I was a freshman in high school, I really just fell in love with it.”
ROAD WARRIOR
For those unfamiliar with the area, Council sits on the Buchanan County side of the border with Russell County over Big A Mountain. The tiny unincorporated community is barely above a blip on the map.
Jackson didn’t have a whole lot of places to run while competing for the Cobras, but he made the most of what he had.
“I ran on the roads a lot,” he said. “I’d jump from one side to the other depending on which way the traffic was coming most. There was a road that started at the school that had a good hill in it that I used for hill- specific training.
“For track, it was almost too far to go to Honaker or Garden or Grundy, so I did a lot of my track workouts in the parking lot that connects the high school and elementary school. My coach and I would draw up a loop that was about 400 meters.”
KING COBRA
After having clinched most of his regular-season wins, the Black Diamond District and Region D individual titles, Jackson was ready to go for the gold at the state meet in Charlottesville.
“I remember that my coach (Harry Pressley) had taken me up there earlier in the year to run over the course and I had been there twice before, so I knew what I was in for,” he said. “I knew there was a big hill they called ‘Cardiac’ and it was pretty intense.”
The state meet was held in Charlottesville from the late 1970s until 1994. The rolling course — on the campus of Piedmont Community College down the mountain from Monticello — featured a nearly half-mile climb, nicknamed “Cardiac Hill,” over halfway into the race.
“I remember it had rained the day before the state meet, so it was a little damp. I had racing flats that I put spikes in, so that really helped me out that day,” Jackson said. “There was a group of guys that went out really fast and I was nowhere near the front to start out.
“I just worked my way up as the race went on and had my chance with less than a quarter-mile to go.”
Jackson was chasing down some of the best runners in the state, one of whom was the individual champion from 1988: Jamie Soltis of Glenvar.
“There was a huge field that was flat in the final stage of the race and I remember passing (Soltis) for the lead and sprinting with everything I had to the finish,” Jackson said. “I fell across the line and into my coach’s arms. My mom and dad were both there to see it, too, so that was really special.”
Jackson won in a time of 17:32, beating Soltis by three seconds.
Jackson recalls a lot of support and many congratulatory handshakes from everybody upon his return to Council.
“The community was so supportive and they realized what was going on,” he said. “We used to have cross country meets at the William Harris Park and those were always fun.”
AFFIRMATION
The following outdoor season, Jackson was on a mission to prove his cross country win wasn’t a fluke.
“We usually didn’t go too far for meets, but we did go to Marion one time my senior year,” he said. “Marion was a good little drive from Council and I ran both the 1,600 and 3,200 that day.
“I got beat in the mile by a guy from Marion that was really good and I was really upset because I wanted to run fast, but it was windy that day. I ran so much better in the 3,200 and ended up winning that one.”
Jackson dominated the Region D distance events at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, winning both and running a personal best of 4:28.5 for the 1,600 and 10:17.2 in the 3,200.
The state meet was the following week on the VMI campus in Lexington. Jackson remembers it being a scorching hot day.
“I think it was one of the hottest days of the year up to that point and I did both the 1,600 and 3,200,” he said. “I did go into the meet pretty confident because I had won the cross country title earlier in the fall. I got second in the 1,600 and the guy that ended up winning was dying badly on the last lap. It’s easy to say that if I could have picked it up by a second or two on the third lap that I could have caught him, but I really do believe I could have.”
Jackson ran 4:29.6 to take the silver medal. Prince Edward County’s R’Wayne Walton repeated as individual champ in 4:27.5.
“In the 3,200, I really wanted to break 10 (minutes), but I was still pretty tired,” said Jackson, whose time of 10:05.8 earned him his second individual state title. “Winning that one really did give me a sense of affirmation and it was pretty exciting.”
It also drew college attention.
“I did receive some offers and I chose to go to Radford for a year. I had even thought about going into the Navy at one time,” he said. “That was fun running for them for one year, but I ended up transferring out to a small school in Texas and focused on my studies.”
NOWADAYS
Jackson, now an assistant pastor in Roanoke, said he continues to run and recently competed in a local 5K.
“I do still try to run when I can, but when you’re married and have kids, it comes a lot harder than it used to,” he said. “Running, I think, really did instill a desire in me to do the best that I can in just about anything. It’s way more mental than it is physical and it really makes you go beyond what you think you are capable of doing.
“In Hebrews, the Bible talks about running the race of life, with our eyes fixated on Jesus, and that’s a race that we’re all running, no matter who you are.”