In the fall of 1986, Brian Mills went out for what he thought was basketball conditioning.
Turns out that this so-called “conditioning” was the beginning of J.J. Kelly’s cross country program and Mills played a key role in not only helping start the Indians’ program, but many others as well.
And from the ground in three short years, Kelly would do the unthinkable and win the 1988 VHSL Group A championship in what is one of the most remarkable stories in all of Southwest Virginia running.
“I can remember going out for cross country and they called it ‘basketball conditioning,’ ” Mills said. “They took us up to the top of the High Knob in Norton and I thought this was not like any basketball conditioning I’d ever been to before and I was in the eighth grade. That’s when they told us they were starting the program.”
SUCCESSFUL START
In the early 1980s, cross country was budding in far Southwest Virginia and the Indians reaped the rewards of having a solid program in the early going.
“The first year we ran at the district meet, we ran over at Clinch Valley College where the softball field is now on that hillside,” Mills said. “I think it was 1987 when we went up to the park at Camp Bethel and asked if we could start running meets there. They agreed and from then until when I became the coach at Central after consolidation, a lot of meets were run up there.”
In the program’s first year, the Indians finished 12th in the state. They moved up a few rungs, to eighth, in Year 2.
“My freshman year, we thought we had a chance to win it going up there,” Mills said. “Coach (Robbie) Stinson, being a young coach, decided to put us all in one room the night before the meet. We stayed up all night, wrestled WWE style and didn’t sleep at all.
“I can remember Coach Stinson coming in the next morning saying that we blew our chance. We really didn’t think anything of it because we were fine, but it showed out there on the course.
“We knew we had to do it right the next year.”
MOUNT EVEREST IN WISE?
For many years, the state meet was held in Charlottesville, at Piedmont Community College just below Monticello. One of the most prominent features on the challenging 5-kilometer course was “Cardiac Hill.”
The daunting incline didn’t seem to bother the Indians. After all, they had already run up what they called “Mount Everest” in workouts during the season.
“We found this really big hill that was a mile long just down from the school on Birchfield Road and we called it ‘Mount Everest,’ ” Mills explained. “We’d do half-mile hill repeats on that every week, so ‘Cardiac’ really wasn’t all that big of a deal to us once we got there. We knew what to expect and we were prepared for it.
“Coach Stinson always told us that whoever got all their runners over ‘Cardiac’ first was probably going to win.”
JUBILATION
Finally the day came for the Indians to show what they had been working for.
“No one really gave us a chance at all,” Mills said. “We said that we were going to go up there and win it, but they all said we were crazy.”
Led by senior Tom Kannon’s runner-up finish in 17:15, Kelly racked up 67 points to easily beat Central Woodstock (109).
A second Kelly senior, Brad Dowdy, also earned all-state honors after crossing the line 13th. The next four runners — the “Four Horsemen” they called themselves — finished in a tight pack: Mills 21st, Mike Meade 22nd, Kenny Thacker 23rd and Doug Sloane 24th.
“I can remember Coach Stinson stomping up to our group looking like he was mad after the race,” Mills said. “He said, ‘That man down there at the finish line told me that the team in red and white looks like they’ve got it.’
“I responded with, ‘Coach, we’re wearing red and white.’ He lit up after that.
“Winning it is an indescribable feeling,” Mills added.
PART OF A WINNING LEGACY
Under legendary coach Mack Shupe, Kelly was a dominant baseball force at the time, winning state titles from 1981 to 1984 and again in 1988.
The football team made its own impressive run to state glory in 1981, defeating Fluvanna 25-17 in the title game at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium.
Even the Kelly wrestling team earned state crowns in 1983 and 1988. And of course, girls tennis would become one of the greatest dynasties in Southwest Virginia sports later on.
But cross country? Out of the question.
“I played baseball and basketball all four years when I was at Kelly and when we started the cross country team, we wanted to prove that we could win in something else,” Mills said. “We built up the program in the third year to around 20 kids and after we won, we actually started getting runners out there, not just the basketball kids that were out for conditioning.
“I was fortunate enough to be a part of three state championship baseball teams while I was there, but I always tell people that cross country is one of the most demanding sports and it teaches you more about life on an individual basis.”
PROGRAM BUILDER
Mills will forever be linked to the start of the J.J. Kelly cross country program, but he has had his hands all over other programs in the old Lonesome Pine District.
“I went on and ran in college at Clinch Valley and was actually a part of the first team there,” he said. “When I got my first teaching job at Clintwood, they actually asked me if I wanted to help start a program at Pound.
“I can remember when I started the program at Pound that one of the first things the kids wanted to do was to beat J.J. Kelly.
“In an odd way, that made me feel pretty good inside because I knew that we did leave a legacy,” he said.
Mills later helped start the program at Clintwood and he is now the head man at Wise Central.
“Ironically, when the schools consolidated, I was starting the program all over again,” he said. “We’ve had some good teams over the years and we’re still building.
“I’ve always told people that you get out of this sport what you put into it,” Mills said. “I love baseball and basketball, but I got more of cross country in terms of life lessons than I did anywhere else.”