The J.J. Kelly boys cross country team won the VHSL Group A championship in 1988, the first team from far Southwest Virginia to accomplish the feat. Team members were, from left, first row: Bill Collie, Brad Dowdy, Coach Robbie Stinson, Tommy Kannon, Richard Stumpf; second row: Ford Davis, Reece Roberts, Eric Craft, Mike Meade, Ken Thacker, Ron Brown; and third row, Rick Collie, Doug Slone, Brian Mills, Shawn Boggs and Avery Hill.