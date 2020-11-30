“I have a different perspective of athletics now, looking back on it. To me, it’s a tool to learn ethics and also glorify God.”
Those are the words of 2002 VHSL Group A discus state champion Terri Hill Funk reflecting on her outstanding career as a Saint Paul Deacon.
Coming from a small Wise County school, it was natural for Hill to pick up every sport that was available and that she could succeed in.
Track ended up being one of them and, even without much practice time, she excelled and became St. Paul’s only individual champion.
“I really started doing track because of Kyle Fletcher and B.I. Salyers,” Hill said. “They told me that if I can throw a softball as hard as I could then I could surely throw the shot and the discus.”
A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING
“My sister Kim did track, and I think that’s really something that drew me to track as well,” Hill said. “We both did a lot of sports. I think that doing multiple sports in high school, especially at a small school, helps keep you in shape for the next season.”
Hill was not only a standout in the throwing ring, but also on the softball diamond and on the basketball court.
“I can remember in my sophomore year when the softball team made it to the state semifinals,” Hill said. “We played much bigger schools all the time. We played Gate City that day.
“It’s still really cool to look back and think that at a small school that we competed at the top level a lot.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, 2002
Hill remarked that she was mostly focused on softball in the spring, but track did have its place during her busy schedule.
“Most of the time, I was at the softball field until it was dark,” she said. “Coach Fletcher, however, told me that most of the meets were on Wednesdays, so it didn’t affect my schedule.
“Most of the girls that (threw discus) did the spin, but I really just stood there and threw it. It was really nothing fancy.”
Hill had been to the state meet once before during her sophomore season, placing seventh in the shot put (34.2½) and earning all-state honors. Her junior year, however, was impressive.
She won the Region D title in both the shot put (34-6¾) and discus (97-8½), but was not considered a favorite at the state meet.
“There were so many more people there that were better than me, but it just worked out,” she said.
The magic of Lannigan Field on the campus of the University of Virginia sometimes has a way of producing great performances at the best times of the year.
“I was actually in the second flight that day, and I was ranked like 17th going in,” she said. “The wind shifted right before I got up to throw, and it ended up being my first throw that carried all the way through.
“I was honestly just shocked that I made the top 15. I’ve always said that it was a blessing from the good Lord that day.”
Hill’s first throw of 110-5 was good enough for the gold medal, and she also earned fourth in the shot put (34-11).
“I remember one of my good friends Sarah Helton (J.J. Kelly) and I were going up to get our medals, and they used to give them to you in little brown lunch bags. We were both holding the two that we got in each hand with our chest puffed out, and then here came Roshanna Jackson (Appalachia) with like eight little bags. That was kind of funny, but Roshanna was a great athlete.”
FOLLOWING YEAR AND BEYOND
Hill again won both the discus and shot put at the Region D meet her senior year, but she could not replicate the glory that she experienced in the prior state meet.
She finished third in the shot put (35-8½) and fifth in the discus (108-11), bringing her all-state honors up to five.
“I had already signed for softball and basketball at UVa-Wise, so I was just out there having fun my senior year,” she said. “Most people would look back on it and say it was disappointing not to win again, but I was just really happy to get back to the state.”
Hill ended up playing a large role in the Cavaliers’ stunning run to the 2006 Appalachian Athletic Conference basketball tournament title as the third seed. Playing a third game in three days, Hill netted 18 points and only missed three shots in the final against rival King as Virginia-Wise won 57-54 for the program’s first tournament title.
“We had as good of a basketball team around here my junior year as there ever has been,” she said. “Those are always good memories to look back on and enjoy.”
Hill now teaches marketing at Eastside High in Coeburn and is also an evangelist.
“I honestly believe that I had just enough God-given talent and determination to succeed, but everything I ever did was hand crafted by Him,” she said.