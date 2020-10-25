Even though practicing for her event might have been unconventional at times, Christy Gray Dalton — a three-time individual triple jump state champion at Coeburn — made the most of it.
After starting track as a freshman but not jumping until her sophomore year, Gray and her older sister Angela broke Appalachia’s stranglehold on the old Lonesome Pine District and Region D team titles in the early 1990s.
Gray was also a star on the basketball court, graduating as Coeburn’s all-time leading scorer with 1,343 points. She was later inducted into the Virginia-Wise Hall of Fame in 2003 after earning back-to-back NAIA honorable mention honors and scoring over 2,000 points.
“We didn’t have a pit or a track for much of the time that I was there,” Gray said. “What we pretty much did was dig a hole in the ground and put sand in it.
“Sometimes, my dad would take me to either Powell Valley or Kelly to practice.”
FIRST LOVE
“Track was really my first love,” Gray said. “Having my sister out there doing it with me was great, too. We were each other’s biggest fans and supporters. I always said that it was nice having an older sister paving your path.”
Gray said that even though she competed in track all four years, she really didn’t become interested in triple jump until her sophomore year.
“I went to a track camp at Appalachian State and one of the girls that was there was doing the triple jump and I just watched her and I thought that I could do that,” Gray said. “Of course, back then, we didn’t have YouTube or anything like that to properly learn how to do it, so I learned a lot on the fly.
“One of my track coaches when I was at ETSU was completely amazed that I was jumping out near 40 feet without a pit or real training.”
Gray said that she mostly practiced drills and relied on her natural talent.
“I was very grateful to have as much natural talent as I did,” she said. “There were a lot of pure athletes that were coming through the area at the time, like the Jones boys at Powell Valley, Shelli (Clendenon), and plenty of others.”
LOOKED UP TO SHELLI
During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Appalachia’s Shelli Clendenon was a one-woman wrecking crew and almost led the Lady Bulldogs to the VHSL Group A team title in 1991 by scoring 28 of 40 points.
“She was an athlete in the truest sense of the word,” Gray said. “She did everything and when I was younger, I looked up to her. She was one of the hardest workers I ever knew and was very thankful that she didn’t do the triple jump when I was coming up.”
Clendenon did help the Lady Bulldogs maintain a firm grip on both the LPD and Region D team titles, but the Lady Blue Knights did manage to snag the 1991 district crown when Clendenon was hurt.
FIRST TASTE OF GLORY
Her freshman year of 1990, Gray qualified for the state meet in four events — the long jump, 100 and 200 meters and as a member of the 4x100 relay — but failed to make the all-state team in any of them.
It wouldn’t be long until Gray got her first taste of victory in the triple jump.
“I really didn’t set out to win it,” she said. “I knew absolutely nothing about my competition going in and all I knew was that I was trying to beat the best mark.”
Gray accomplished that, winning the 1991 event in a personal best of 36-0. She also placed third in the long jump, giving her two all-state finishes on the day.
The triple jump was also a fairly new event to the Group A girls meet, only having been brought on in 1986.
“I wanted to jump 37 feet today, but I was kind of tired. It’s OK because I’m very happy with it,” Gray told Times News reporter George Thwaites after the meet.
FALL BALL
From 1975 to 2002, girls basketball in Virginia was played in the fall, and Southwest Virginia had numerous teams either win or make the state finals.
“The old LPD was tough,” Gray said. “I hated playing against J.J. Kelly because they were so well coached. Robin Dotson is still one of the best to ever do it and he knew where I was weak.
“There’s actually a funny story when my daughter was playing in the all-star game a few years ago, Coach Dotson coached her and she won the MVP award. I’ve got pictures of it and it’s really neat how everything came full circle.”
Gray was a three-time winner of the Times News All-Southwest Virginia player of the year award and averaged over 20 points from her sophomore to her senior years.
In addition to being the school’s all-time leading scorer when she graduated, Gray also was the Lady Blue Knights’ leading rebounder after hauling down 1,085 for an average of 17.3 per game.
“Playing in the fall does seem kind of weird nowadays, but that was all we knew back then,” Gray said.
HAMPERED BY INJURY
Her junior year, Gray was hampered by a nagging injury in her quadriceps.
She still managed to win five individual titles and be a part of the winning 4x100 relay team at the LPD championships, which the Lady Blue Knights won convincingly.
“I think I ended up tearing my quad in my junior year,” Gray said. “It originally started as just a nagging injury that I think I pulled doing the 100 or something at a meet before the postseason.
“I remember that I would just swim in the freezing cold water in a pool we had in late March and early April to keep off of my feet. It still sends chills up my spine to think about it.”
At the Region D meet hosted by Garden in 1992, older sister Angela out-shined Christy by winning the long jump, high jump and 300 hurdles as well as breaking the meet record in the 100 hurdles (15.7).
“We’re best friends. I don’t mind when she beats me and she’s happy when I beat her, which isn’t too often,” Angela told Thwaites after the meet. “As long as we get the same amount of points for the team, it works out.”
Coeburn easily won the regional meet, piling up 168½ points to repeat as team champs.
Gray was successful in defense of her state triple jump title, winning in 36-7. She also placed third in the long jump.
SENIOR YEAR AND BEYOND
Winning an event in track in back-to-back years is hard, but winning it three times is rare.
Gray easily earned a “three-peat” in the triple jump by leaping 38-3, which was just 9 inches off the state record.
“I honestly could not have imagined not winning my senior year,” she said. “I was not going to quit in my junior year because I was injured and when I came back the next year, I was going for the record.”
Gray enrolled at East Tennessee State but transferred back home to Clinch Valley College — now Virginia-Wise — for basketball.
“I guess I just got homesick and when the opportunity came to get a free education and play basketball, I couldn’t pass it up,” she said.
Gray excelled, earning TVAC freshman of the year honors in 1994-95 and subsequently earning all-conference honors three years straight.
She earned NAIA Division II honorable mention All-America honors in back-to-back seasons (1996-97 and 1997-98) and is still the second all-time scorer in program history with 2,172 points.
She also still holds the single-season records for free throws attempted and field goals made in a season. She was inducted in the hall of fame in 2003.
“That was a huge deal for me and I was honestly really surprised when I got the letter,” Gray said. “I opened it and was reading about all the inductees and then when I saw that I was one of them, I was shocked. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to play basketball and get a great education.
“God blessed me so much and I was always thankful to use my athletic gifts to the best of my abilities.”