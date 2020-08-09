Versatility is one of the best measures of a true athlete.
During his playing days at Clintwood and Virginia Tech, Justin Hamilton was a jack of all trades.
His accolades go on and on, including SuperPreps All-America honors in football as a Greenwave senior, but he tasted state championship glory only a couple of times and both instances were in track and field.
Following one of the best hurdlers in Southwest Virginia history, Powell Valley’s Julius Jones, Hamilton kept the 300-meter hurdles title in the Lonesome Pine District in 2000 by crossing the line in 39.93.
Hamilton doubled up that year by winning the 110 hurdles in 15.03, duplicating Jones’ feat from two years prior.
“Out of all the things that I accomplished in high school, winning the state in track still resonates with me,” Hamilton said. “When you’re on the track, it’s you versus everyone else. There’s really nothing like climbing into those blocks and waiting for that gun to fire.”
OFF THE TRACK
Most people remember Hamilton for his play on the gridiron, where he amassed over 5,600 yards and 82 touchdowns at Clintwood and earned VHSL Group A all-state honors twice as both a running back and defensive back. He was also a star on the basketball court, averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds as a junior and 21 points and 13 as a senior on his way to being an all-state pick both years.
When he got to Virginia Tech for football, Hamilton lined up at wide receiver, running back and free safety during his Hokies playing days.
The Cleveland Browns selected Hamilton in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL draft, and he continued his professional playing career until 2008.
BUILDING TOWARD A TITLE
Hamilton played Greenwave football under coach Rick Meade, whose staff included Mike Strouth. Hamilton said Strouth sold him on the idea of becoming a track and field athlete, and Strouth became his coach in the spring.
“I played baseball coming up all the way through middle school until the eighth grade,” Hamilton said. “They didn’t try to keep me away from baseball, but Coach Strouth said that doing track would help me become a better football player. I was sold on it and I started out doing long (jump) and triple jump.
Hamilton said the hurdles did not always come easy for him.
“I was scared to death when I first started,” he said. “I could do the drills in practice with my trail leg, but when it came to that first meet and I saw like six or eight lanes of hurdles, it was like seeing the elephant.
“The first time I did the hurdles in a meet, I jumped like 3 feet over them to make sure I cleared them. My time was terrible and I wondered how I was ever going to get better.”
FOLLOWING ANOTHER GREAT
The old LPD — and Region D as a whole — was tough in every sport, including track.
Jones’ back-to-back 300 hurdles wins the two years before Hamilton along with Jones’ 110 crown in 1998 set a standard Hamilton tried to emulate.
“I really looked up to Julius in a lot of things, not just track,” Hamilton said. “When he ran, he was just barely skimming the tops of the hurdles and his times were so much better than mine at the time, so I watched him pretty close. I tried to copy a lot of the drills he did starting in my sophomore year.”
UNCONVENTIONAL PREPARATION
“At the state meet my sophomore year, I qualified in the 110 hurdles and fell during the race,” Hamilton said. “It wasn’t so much a disappointment, but it was a wake-up call to me. I didn’t know at that point if I was good enough.”
He used that failure as fuel to work harder going into his junior season.
“Going into my junior year, I was hungry to win the state,” Hamilton said. “Julius had graduated, so I knew there was an opening for someone different to win. The guy that no one could beat was gone. I really didn’t know if I could step into that spot, though.”
For those who know the Clintwood campus, there isn’t a full 400-meter track anywhere to be found. There is a 200 track, however.
“I only started doing the 300 hurdles when I was a junior,” Hamilton said. “For practice, I’d run a full lap around the 200 track and then half of another to get in the full distance.”
In the weeks leading up to the state meet, Strouth had a stroke of genius about how to prepare properly for the race.
“We actually went out to an industrial park that was pretty close to where I grew up and Coach Strouth marked out 300 meters on a quarter- mile oval on the roads,” Hamilton said. “He actually rode beside me on a bike while I practiced taking the turns and the steps.
“That’s another thing I learned that I didn’t know about the 300 hurdles. I had to count the number of steps I was taking in between each hurdle and I quickly realized there was a lot of strategy in the race.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, 2000
Lannigan Field on the Virginia campus has been home to some legendary feats, and the venue served as the host of the VHSL Group A championships in early June.
“When I won the 110s, that was really exciting for me because I had worked so hard,” Hamilton said. “When I crossed the line, I pumped my fist in excitement and when I got recruited by Virginia Tech, the coaches laminated that picture of me, signed it and sent it to me.”
The longer of the races for Hamilton was a bit tougher, though.
“When I finished that race, I fell over face-first into the track,” he said. “There was a sense of relief, but I was completely gassed. I did run my best time ever that day, though.
“The 300 hurdles is no joke and it’s really a grown man’s race.”
Hamilton chose not to run track his senior year at Clintwood, but he did go out on a good note.
“I still hate running as an exercise to this day,” he said. “Once I won the state in the hurdles, I was done.”
MOVING UP THE RANKS
Hamilton started his football coaching career in 2011, taking the defensive coordinator position at Virginia-Wise and holding down the fort until 2013 when he moved up the road to Virginia Military Institute. From 2014-17, he served as the inside and outside linebackers coach as well as special teams.
Then in 2018, Hamilton was appointed the director of player development for defense at alma mater Virginia Tech, where he quickly worked his way up the ladder.
Following the retirement of legendary Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster, Hamilton was named his successor on Dec. 8, 2019.
Hamilton said being a multisport athlete is something that the coaching staff at Blacksburg looks for when recruiting.
“We really do look for kids that do a lot of sports,” he said. “When you’re playing football or basketball, you can be having the best game of your life, but you have to have your teammates helping you out in order to win.
“In track, it’s kind of all-encompassing. There is a team aspect, but what it boils down to is you against the person next to you in a race. We look for the kind of kids that can mesh with a lot of different teammates.”
What advice would Hamilton give to high school athletes today?
“If I could give the kids today that do multiple sports a message, I would encourage them to do them all,” he said. “I’ve always felt like that doing a variety can help you be more viable in the long run.”