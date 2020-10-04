Whatever Jennifer Cannon decided she wanted to do, she made it look easy.
Whether the event was the long jump, high jump or hurdles, Tennessee High’s five-time Class AAA individual state champion was probably going to be in the mix for a win.
One of Northeast Tennessee’s most gifted female track athletes of the past decade, Cannon holds seven individual school records and was part of two record-breaking relay teams (4x100 and 4x400 meters).
Most people remember her domination of the hurdling events in both the 100 and 300 distances. Her marks for the shorter (14.07) and longer (42.48) are still the best in the area and both are inside the top 10 in the history of the state.
Her other school records came in the 100 (12.09), 200 (25.01), long jump (18-8), high jump (5-6¼) and pentathlon (3,788).
“I always loved running as a child, so when I got to middle school I decided to join the track and field team,” Cannon said. “I instantly loved it. It was only when my middle school coach at Vance introduced me to Randy Irvin that I knew I could have a future in running.”
THE MAKINGS OF A STAR
“We knew when she was three-stepping as a seventh- and eighth-grader that she was going to be good,” said Irvin, the longtime and recently retired Tennessee High track coach. “Our school record before she broke it in the 300 hurdles was held by Tina Banks from the 1980s and I thought nobody would ever break that. It was like 43 seconds and some change.”
“Although I have many great memories to look back on with Irv, I will never forget when I was a freshman one day on the track and Irv was working on 300 hurdles with me trying to help me get the right number of steps between each hurdle,” Cannon said. “He got really tough on me, which never happened, because I wasn’t getting the drill down, and it was at that moment that I realized he truly believed in me so I knew if he believed in me then I could do anything I set my mind to.
“That was the day that I knew I had a future with track and field.”
ONE GOOD HURDLER TO ANOTHER
Irvin — a 180-yard low hurdles state champion in 1975 and school-record holder (19.3) at Dobyns-Bennett — said Cannon was one of the easiest people to coach.
“Being an old-time hurdler, I related really well with our kids that were hurdlers,” Irvin said. “It was such a thrill to coach her and she was really easy to work with. She worked so hard, but the one thing we learned about her quickly that she took everything very seriously.”
“Coach Irv is a one-of-a-kind coach who I was lucky enough to have teaching me everything I needed to know to succeed,” Cannon said. “He wasn’t just my coach, he was my mentor and he kept me on track during high school which I am extremely thankful for.”
THE PENTATHLON
Consisting of five events — 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and 800 — the pentathlon can be a grueling test of both endurance and versatility.
Cannon took to the event naturally, though, and participated in it all four years at Tennessee High, achieving all-state honors three times.
“It was really Carla Lilly that suggested putting her in the multis,” Irvin said. “And when she started doing cross country in her junior year is when she got really good.”
Cannon absolutely dominated the event her senior year, winning the hurdles and 800, tying for the win in the high jump and finishing as runner-up in the other events. Her wire-to-wire victory gave the Vikings 10 crucial points in the 2012 meet.
“I loved the pentathlon because I was able to compete in an event where you have both strengths and weaknesses but can still come out successful,” Cannon said. “Winning the event was important to me because it was something I set as a goal very early on in my running career. I knew that if I could conquer events like shot put and the 800 that were more difficult for me that I could be a great athlete one day.”
FIRST TASTE OF GLORY
Following all-state performances in 2010 in the 100 (fourth in 14.87) and 300 (44.24) hurdles, Cannon was ready to take charge.
“Winning both titles in 2011 was huge for me. I went into state with that goal in mind, but I got very nervous with all the pressure I had placed on myself,” she said. “Brad Stubbs was the one who was always able to help me calm my nerves. Stubbs was a blessing because not only did he know exactly what to say before every race to build my confidence, he made every practice something to look forward to.
“He would record every time trial in practice and over the years we could track my progress and set goals that he always encouraged me to meet. That’s one dedicated coach! I’m glad he has taken over for Irv since his retirement so others can experience his dedication as a coach.”
Cannon lost only once in the regular season on her way to claiming both state hurdling titles with her times of 14.36 and 43.05.
RECORD-BREAKER
“I wasn’t sure about cross country at first because it was a whole different mindset for me,” she said. “Irv encouraged me to join another sport during the offseason to stay fit, so I thought cross country would be the most fun to join. The team instantly became my family, which made running miles every day enjoyable.”
Following a productive senior cross country season — she just missed all-region honors with 16th-place finish — Cannon won an impressive 23 consecutive races in the hurdles.
The incredible span included two hurdling meet records in the Times News Relays, where she ran 14.07 and 43.14, and a rather intriguing race at the Vol Classic in Knoxville.
“We were taking her around everywhere her senior year, trying to go against the best competition,” Irvin said. “We went down there because Kendell Williams had raced there the year before and we were hoping she’d come back.
“She ended up beating Shamier Little twice that day and won the event (in 14.20). I don’t think she even realizes that.”
Little went on to win the NCAA and World Junior titles in the outdoor 400 hurdles in 2014 as a freshman at Texas A&M. She was the 2015 World Outdoor silver medalist.
OH SO CLOSE
The performance by Cannon, Ashlee Mitchell and Samantha Gudger in the 2012 outdoor state meet was nothing short of remarkable.
Cannon had already won the pentathlon title and repeated in the hurdling events. She had also secured third in the 100 (12.44) and a runner-up in the long jump (18-2½). Mitchell had won the shot put (38-11¾) and Gudger took third in high jump (5-4). The Lady Vikings had totaled 59 points and were leading Hardin Valley going into the 200.
If not for Hardin Valley senior Emily Yarnell nabbing second in the 200 by two-hundredths of a second, the Lady Hawks wouldn’t have had enough points to edge Tennessee High by one.
“What a competitor that Yarnell girl was,” Irvin said. “I think if you go back and take a look at the points, Jennifer would’ve been second on her own with the amount of points she scored. It’s still probably the best individual performance I’ve ever seen in person. That was just an awesome team performance.”
“I am not disappointed for not winning the AAA state title my senior year because all of us worked so hard and did our very best,” Cannon said. “I am proud of the THS girls because getting second with a three-person team is something to celebrate. I was so proud of Ashley and Sam for all of their accomplishments at state that year.”
NATIONAL RUNNER-UP
One of Cannon’s more impressive, but less talked about, efforts came in the heptathlon at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“I went into the New Balance Outdoor meet with no expectations because I had never competed in a meet at that level before,” she said. “Irv and I spent some time working on learning javelin that summer to prepare me, which was another event that I was nervous about, but I am happy with how everything turned out. I ended up having a lot of fun and it was great experience for me to have heading into college.”
In addition to the usual pentathlon events, the javelin and 200 played a big role in Cannon’s success. She won the hurdles, 200 and long jump and finished outside the top five in only the javelin and shot put.
Cannon placed second in the heptathlon, racking up 4,801 points, and was only 270 points off the pace of winner Aaron Howell — an eventual two-time multis All-American at Michigan.
Over her final two high school seasons, Cannon won her last 42 hurdling finals at any distance.
“Not losing a hurdle race my last two years was both a blessing and a curse,” she said. “I was able to be successful at something I truly loved doing, but it also made going into the Southeastern Conference difficult. After experiencing so much success for most of my career, it was difficult going into a tough conference where I would no longer be the best at what I did. But I always loved a challenge, which is why I knew I had to go into the SEC to compete.”
ANCHOR DOWN
Cannon — with her spotless 4.0 GPA and stellar athletic résumé — earned a scholarship to prestigious Vanderbilt.
She tied the school record in the 100 hurdles as a freshman, running 13.51 at the SEC Outdoor Championships as part of the heptathlon. She finished seventh in the event and earned all-conference honors.
“My freshman year at Vanderbilt was amazing,” she said. “I had a great team and I experienced a lot of challenges that I was able to overcome. Looking back now, the expectations I placed on myself ended up being too much for me, which is one of the reasons I decided to walk away from track and field.
“If I could go back and give myself advice or give any young athlete advice I would say don’t lose the fun in your sport. Having fun and loving what you do is the most important part of any sport. Once you lose that, there is no going back.”
Cannon still ranks inside the top 10 at Vandy in the 400 hurdles (58.60, fifth), indoor 60 hurdles (8.56, third), indoor high jump (5-8½, fifth), indoor pentathlon (3,771 points, fourth), outdoor long jump (ninth, 18-7¼) and outdoor heptathlon (5,183 points, sixth).
“My favorite memories looking back on my track and field career all come from THS and working with Coach Irv and Stubbs and all the other coaches who worked with me and believed in me,” she said. “I don’t think I can choose any memories over each other because I have so many great ones to look back on.
“Today I still run to stay fit, but I have traded the track in for the beach. I just moved from Charleston to Ocean Isle, North Carolina, where I work as an assistant store manager at PetSmart. My love for working as a manager definitely comes from the time I spent with Irv and Stubbs and all the coaching tools they taught me over the years.”