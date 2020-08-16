For most great athletes of the old Lonesome Pine District, there never was much of an offseason. Many kids competed in three, four or even five sports across the calendar year.
In the early 1990s, J.I. Burton had a special run of state sprinting champions, and Major Griffey could arguably be called the best of any of them.
Following Sam Daniels and Reecie Gravely, Griffey achieved individual glory on the state level three times, but the Raiders fell just short of a championship twice in different sports with him on the team.
Griffey, who later earned a football scholarship to Wake Forest, certainly left his mark on the track and field program he helped build in Norton.
“Growing up, whether it was in football, basketball or baseball, I was always the speed guy,” he said. “I really didn’t want to run the 400. That race hurts and I can remember the first time I ran it.
“I was determined not to lose and I didn’t know anything about pacing myself. When I got done, I just collapsed on the infield and everything hurt from my arms to my back and down to my legs.”
OFF THE TRACK
In addition to his many track accolades, Griffey was far from shabby on the gridiron and the basketball court.
Griffey played wide receiver and running back for the Raiders and under John Kuczko, Norton made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons — including reaching the state title game in 1990.
“Coach Kuczko was awesome and he was so creative,” Griffey said. “When I played football, he found so many different ways to get me into space because he knew I could run watching me play JV football. That man had about 15 different ways of running the reverse.
“The year before he got there, Burton beat J.J. Kelly in the opening game (25-18) and they had shirts made up that said, ‘I was there: J.I. Burton 25, J.J. Kelly 18.’ Then Burton finished that season 1-9.
“In the locker room in the first game of his first year, Kuzco brought out one of those shirts all folded up and he showed it to the entire locker room. Then he asked where that team was the rest of the season. That’s the kind of guy he was. He got a fire lit under you and he knew how to motivate.”
The Raiders didn’t have as much success on the hardwood, but Griffey was still a leader on the team. He racked a 14.3 points per game average his junior year and averaged 15.0 a game his senior season.
He received All-LPD honors both years and was Region D honorable mention his junior year. As a senior, the LPD Coaches Association named him the district’s male athlete of the year.
CONTROVERSY
For Burton football fans, the 1990 season strikes a familiar chord: so close a state title but coming up short.
The Raiders went 8-2 in the regular season and had the stuff for a deep run in the playoffs. After blowing away Pocahontas, Appalachia and Parry McCluer at home in the first three rounds, Norton appeared poised to end the state title drought that had plagued the school since 1972.
But it wasn’t meant to be on that December afternoon in New Kent.
The Raiders dominated both sides of that ball that day, outgained King & Queen 385-169 in total offense, but also lost three fumbles.
Then thanks to overtime heroics by King & Queen quarterback Michael Robinson, the Royal Tigers beat Burton 21-20 on a successful 2-point conversion to take the crown.
“Man, that is still such a trash call,” Griffey said. “(Robinson) was running a bootleg out to the left and we had four or five guys out there running him down and they knocked him sideways. After he was clearly down and we’re all in the middle of the field celebrating like we had won, he sticks the ball across the line and they signal the conversion was good.
“We actually got a call from either the officials association or the VHSL saying that they reviewed the play and admitted that they got it wrong. It doesn’t change the outcome of the game, but it still hurts to this day.”
LEXINGTON, 1991
Griffey was in the midst of a standout individual season leading up to the 1991 state meet at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.
At the Times-News Relays in early May, he became the first runner in meet history to dip under the 50-second barrier, clocking a scintillating 49.1 to break the meet record of 50.16 set in 1985 by Morristown West’s Marty Howell.
Virginia High’s Orlando Wheeler, one of the area’s top sprinters, was the heavy favorite going into the race, but he finished second to Griffey in 49.6.
“I remember going into that race all the papers talked about was how good Orlando Wheeler was and how he wouldn’t have to worry about anyone else,” Griffey said. “Well, that really fired me up and I told myself that I was going to smoke Orlando and that’s what I did.”
The 1991 VHSL Group A outdoor championships offered up another heartbreak for Raiders athletics.
Entering the final event of the meet, the 1,600-meter relay, Burton needed only to finish two spots better than leader Sussex Central to become the first team out of Region D to win the team championship. With the second-best time coming in at 3:33.0, there was an opportunity.
However, according to then Times-News sports writer George Thwaites, first-leg runner Chris Hairston — a sophomore whose only event of the day was the relay — false-started and the team was disqualified.
“Just call me ‘Runner-up John,’ ” Kuczko remarked after his team eventually fell to third place with a total of 46 points. “That’s a terrible way to lose the state championship. To run the race and get beat … that’s another thing entirely.”
The day wasn’t all bad for Griffey, though. He took home the 400 title in 49.5. He could have had a quicker time had he not been coming off the 4x100 relay, finishing as runner-up, and competing in the triple jump.
“That first year was the year that I could just run my race,” Griffey said. “It was so awesome to win it the first time and again, we got really close to winning that state title.
“To think that we could’ve won the state title with seven kids was crazy. I remember Powell Valley used to have these huge track teams with 50 or 60 kids and we could never beat them at district or region because they’d pile up all the back-end points. But when we got to the state level, that’s when we had a chance because we’d actually win our events and they would be nowhere to be found.”
Another Norton athlete winning state championships that day was Sam Daniels, who won the 100 (10.9) and 200 (22.2). Daniels also finished second to Griffey in the 400 (49.9).
STELLAR 1992 SEASON
Defending a state championship is usually a tough task, but not for Griffey.
“In the LPD, we didn’t get to run on a whole lot of rubberized tracks and when I got to run on one, it was like gold to me,” Griffey said. “My senior year, I was pretty much solo and Kuczko and I drove around to a lot of these big invitational meets.
“I got to run against a lot of the big boys because we had to meet certain qualifying times.”
Leading up to the 1992 state meet at George Wythe in late May, Griffey wanted to break the state record of 48.4 set by King & Queen’s Ronnie Harvey in 1990.
Griffey was slated to run three events that day but false-started in the 100. That only boosted his motivation to defend his quarter-mile title.
Griffey crossed the line in 48.5, barely missing the record. He added the 200 title (22.4) later in the day.
“I remember there was this one guy that went out like a bat out of hell,” Griffey said. “He went out and was leading the first 100 and I was just telling myself to run my own race. When we started into the last 200, he was running like he was tired and I knew I had him.
“I just told myself to run the power 200 like I always do and I ended up missing the state record by like a tenth of a second.”
IN WINSTON-SALEM
On the football field at Wake Forest, Griffey played sparingly but finished with four career interceptions for the Demon Deacons. He was a three-time letter-winner from 1993-96.
Griffey also competed on the university’s track team and helped the distance medley relay team win the 1995 Atlantic Coast Conference indoor title. He was the 400-meter leg on the team.
“I remember that I had never done indoor before and not all the tracks are the same,” he said. “When we went up to Virginia Tech and other places like Greensboro, I had to go out and practice on those tracks a little bit beforehand because they weren’t all the same number of laps for a 400. I really had to figure it out.”
All in all, it turned out to be a pretty good run for the Raiders great who now lives and works in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Track was always a blast for me and those are still some of my best memories,” he said.