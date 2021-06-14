After so many rules, regulations and limitations in the 2020 preseason for high school football teams because of the pandemic, last week’s announcement by the TSSAA was a breath of fresh air across Tennessee.

In the Board of Control meeting, the TSSAA voted to allow schools to return to their normal preseason schedule as defined by the organization’s calendar.

West Ridge football coach Justin Hilton said one word described his reaction to the decision.

“Relief,” Hilton said. “After all of the protocols we went through last year, it’s just a relief to know things are starting to look normal.”

Of course with West Ridge being a new school, having flexibility for normal football routines is important for Hilton. Adding to that mix is the fact West Ridge has one of the highest numbers of players for any school in the area.

“We’re at 101 for grades nine through 12,” Hilton said. “I thought it could be anywhere from 75 to 110. What we have is a good number. We had kids come out who didn’t play at other schools. We will have a good-sized junior-varsity team.”

Science Hill head football coach Stacy Carter said it’s nice to get back to the way things used to be.

“The kids are ready and we’re all excited that it’s just normal, more than anything,” Carter said. “We went to Greeneville and played 7 on 7. And last Thursday we went to the University of Tennessee for a 7 on 7, and it was wide open.”

Carter’s team was behind the eight ball in 2020, a young group that had no preseason scrimmages to prepare for the season.

“And then our first game was against (eventual Class 4A state champion) Elizabethton,” Carter said. “This year our guys are well seasoned, but any time you can scrimmage it helps.”

The fall scrimmages will be the first since the fall of 2019. Tennessee football teams were able to hold spring practice this year, but couldn’t have their annual scrimmage.

“We did everything in spring practice except scrimmage,” said Carter, who was without baseball players as that team rolled all the way to the Class AAA state championship.

Here’s a look at other items addressed by the Board of Control during an agenda that was one of the largest in recent years with close to 50 items for the board to address.

WHAT WILL THE FALL LOOK LIKE?

TSSAA assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie said a decision hasn’t been made in terms of attendance for regular season football games.

“At minimum, the regulations in place for the spring were recommended capacity limits to allow for social distancing,” Gillespie said. “But there were not mandates on one-third or one-fourth attendance this spring. That should carry over to the fall in a worst-case scenario. Things could easily be less restrictive, or they could be back to normal.”

FUTURE SITES

In other board items, a two-year extension was approved to keep the state basketball tournaments and the Spring Fling in Murfreesboro through the 2022-23 school year.

As for bowling, the Smyrna Bowling Center and Hendersonville Strike & Spare submitted bids to host the state tournament for the next two years. The Smyrna Bowling Center was selected to continue to serve as host, which it has done since the sport was sanctioned 20 years ago by the TSSAA.

However, several changes were adopted for bowling. The team format will consist of one game of American 10-pin and five Baker games. Also, individuals will qualify for the state tournament by competing in one of four sectional events. Qualifiers will be based on total pinfall after six games.

VIRTUAL SCHOOLS

The board voted to permit the transfer of a student-athlete’s record to a district-operated virtual school under existing rules permitting transfers due to a student’s reassignment by the school district.

As an emergency action, the board voted to give two options for virtual schools’ athletic programs: the school may field its own teams, or students can participate in their zoned public school.

Here is a list of schools that applied for and were approved for membership in the TSSAA: Johnson City Virtual Academy, Greene Online Academy of Learning, Roane County Virtual Academy, Rutherford County Virtual School, The iLearn Institute at Lenoir City, Collierville Virtual Academy, E.B. Wilson High School, VITAL (Virtual Instruction to Accentuate Learning), WCS (Williamson County Schools) Online, Jackson Academic Steam Academy, Pioneer Virtual Academy, and Germantown Online School of Learning.

COLLEGE SIGNINGS

University High’s Emily Morgan made her college choice official recently when she signed to play softball at Cumberland University in Lebanon.

A four-year starter for the Lady Buccs, Morgan was invited to play in Spain for Team USA to promote the sport among people of all nationalities. She also carried a 3.5 GPA.