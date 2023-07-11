KINGSPORT — Logen Sutton and the Kingsport Axmen just kept finding answers.

Eventually, they found victory as well. Kingsport pulled away in the eighth inning Tuesday night before taking a 9-5 win over the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Hunter Wright Stadium.

