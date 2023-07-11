KINGSPORT — Logen Sutton and the Kingsport Axmen just kept finding answers.
Eventually, they found victory as well. Kingsport pulled away in the eighth inning Tuesday night before taking a 9-5 win over the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Sutton drove in five runs while matching Andrew Citron and Carson Queck with two hits to lead Kingsport (16-16) offensively. Sutton’s third home run of the year, a two-run bomb to left in the second inning, tied the game 2-2.
Trailing 5-4, Kingsport responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Citron ripped an RBI double to left, and Sutton’s RBI groundout sent the go-ahead run home.
Sutton later began a two-out rally in the eighth with his RBI single. Corbin Shaw drove in the final two runs with a line drive up the middle.
Kingsport found success against relief pitcher Jonathan Adelmann, whose wild pitch allowed Queck to score. Sutton then drove in another, breaking his bat on an RBI groundout to make it 4-2.
James Hackett’s ground-rule double gave the Ridge Runners (15-15) a 5-4 lead in the fifth before Kingsport rallied. Joey Brenczewski recorded two of Bluefield’s five hits.
RICKY ROCKS
Three of the hits against Kingsport starter Ricky Reeth came consecutively in the first inning. Jack Doyle sent a one-out triple to left field before scoring the first run on Blake Guerin’s base hit. And a throwing error allowed Guerin to score for a 2-0 lead.
But Reeth took control after that, allowing just one more hit for the remainder of his four-inning performance. He struck out four and kept his earned run average at 2.66 in his first start.
Cade Nelson (2-0) pitched the sixth and seventh innings, striking out three and not allowing a hit. Tanner Franklin fanned two over the last 1 2/3 frames to earn his first save.
UP NEXT
After a break for Wednesday’s league-wide off day, the Axmen head to Danville for a two-game series. First pitch Thursday is set for 7 p.m.