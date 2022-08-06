KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen were denied one last bow before the fans at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Heavy rains wiped out the Appalachian League West Division champions’ regular-season finale against the Princeton WhistlePigs on Saturday.
Kingsport closed out the regular season with a 37-17 overall record that included a 19-7 mark at Hunter Wright.
The Axmen have one more game to play, however.
On Monday night, they’ll square off with the East Division champion Sock Puppets at Burlington Athletic Stadium in North Carolina to decide the Appy League title. The Sock Puppets entered Saturday’s final day of play with a 37-18 mark.
The Axmen won their first division title in the two-year history of the revamped college wooden-bat league.
It’s also the first division crown for a Kingsport-based Appy League team since 2015 when the Kingsport Mets won the crown in what was then a Rookie League affiliated with Major League Baseball.
Those K-Mets lost in the divisional round of the playoffs, meaning this is the first trip to the league championship by a team from Kingsport since 1996.
In a preview of Monday’s 7 p.m. championship showdown, the Axmen and Sock Puppets split a two-game series at Burlington earlier this week.
