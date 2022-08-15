Kingsport’s Mike Guinn was named the Appalachian League manager of the year after leading the Axmen to a 37-17 record and the league championship, the Appy League announced Monday.

“I am so thrilled for Mike to be named Appalachian League manager of the year,” Axmen general manager Logan Davis said. “Mike did an amazing job leading our team all year long, which resulted in a championship."

