The Appalachian League announced that Kingsport’s Mike Guinn has been named manager of the year. Guinn led the Kingsport Axmen to a 37-17 record and the league championship.

“I am so thrilled for Mike to be named Appalachian League manager of the year,” Axmen general manager Logan Davis. said “Mike did an amazing job leading our team all year long which resulted in a championship."

