CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The second week of the Appalachian League baseball season brought a second honor for a Kingsport Axmen player.
Nathaniel Anderson was named the player of the week on Monday.
Anderson, a 20-year-old outfielder who just completed his redshirt freshman season at Gardner-Webb, had a league-high 11 hits last week when he batted .423 (11-for-26) with five doubles and five RBIs. He also scored six runs, walked twice and went 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts.
Anderson hit safely in all six games and had back-to-back three-hit games on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, the Dunwoody, Georgia, native went 3-for-4 with three doubles and his third two-bagger drove in the tying and winning runs of the Axmen's 3-2 win.
Entering Monday's games, Anderson led the Appy League in hits (16) and doubles (6) and was second with a .421 batting average. He had hit safely in eight straight games, tied for the longest streak in the league.
Also on Monday, Johnson City's Anthony Neubeck was named the Appy League pitcher of the week after recording 13 strikeouts in a five-inning stint for the Doughboys last Tuesday. The left-hander out of Missouri surrendered four hits and two runs (one earned) and didn't walk a batter.
After two Appy League starts covering nine innings, the 19-year-old from Hugo, Minnesota, had a 3.00 ERA and had struck out 18, second most in the league. He allowed opponents to bat only .229.
The Week 1 Appy League honors went to Axmen pitcher Matthew Cornelius and the Elizabethton River Riders' Owen Carapellotti.