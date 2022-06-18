ELIZABETHTON — At the start of Friday’s Appalachian League baseball game with Elizabethton, the Kingsport Axmen looked like they did not arrive at the ballpark ready to play.
But in the sixth inning, the Kingsport nine started lighting up the scoreboard at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark and blew out the River Riders 15-7 in a four-hour game that featured a combined 400 pitches, 44 baserunners, 23 walks and 13 hits.
The Axmen (12-3) trailed by six entering the sixth before storming back. The teams were tied at 7 entering the ninth when Kingsport exploded for eight runs, improving to 7-0 away from Hunter Wright Stadium.
Kingsport scored all its runs in the sixth and the ninth. The latter inning took only one hit to put a snowman on the scoreboard; all eight runs came either via a bases-loaded walk or an error.
Elizabethton’s pitching staff helped the Axmen along by issuing 16 walks, all in the final six frames.
The River Riders entered the game having already given out 86 free passes in 14 games, worst in the Appy League. They’ve dropped five straight games and allowed 10 or more runs in a game three times this week after having not done so since the start of the season.
The River Riders’ Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Cayden Phillips each recorded two RBIs, but no Elizabethton player had more than one hit.
After coming on in the ninth, Elizabethton relief pitcher Evan Loeser (1-1) recorded only one out, walked five batters and was charged with all eight of Kingsport’s runs in the inning.
Kingsport 9-hole hitter Payton Allen had a standout day, going 2-for-5 with four RBIs and a run scored. Shea McGahan and Jake Perry also finished with two hits apiece.
Chris Sabo (1-1) — the Axmen’s fourth pitcher — got the win, throwing the final two frames and not allowing a hit.