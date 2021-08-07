KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen’s two-game, season-ending Appalachian League series with Bristol got wiped out when the State Liners entered COVID-19 protocols.
The Axmen decided to play anyway and hosted Flashback Friday before an announced crowd of 1,248 at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Playing a seven-inning exhibition game, Kingsport earned a 12-1 win over the Tennessee Stix — a team out of the Sweetwater-based STIX Baseball and Softball Academy — with help from homers by Darien Farley and Caleb McNeely.
But the Axmen weren’t done for the night. They followed by staging the inaugural Kingsport Axmen Home Run Derby.
Cole Hales, Logan Harbin, Farley and McNeely and Tennessee’s Colby Reynolds and Jonathan Webster participated in the derby, which saw Hales, Farley and McNeely advance to the championship.
Farley was ultimately crowned the champion.
The Axmen are scheduled to conclude their season Saturday at 7 p.m., followed by a postgame fireworks extravaganza presented by Ingles.