KINGSPORT — Kingsport scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back Wednesday on the way to complete a two-game sweep of Elizabethton.
The Axmen (27-13) collected 12 hits in a 10-3 Appalachian League win over the visiting River Riders (19-21) at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Nate Anderson had one of the biggest nights at the plate for Kingsport. The redshirt freshman at Gardner-Webb, who was announced Wednesday as a starter for Tuesday’s Appalachian League West in the league’s all-star game, went 3-for-5 at the plate and scored two runs.
Ian Riley, another all-star for the Axmen, Kyle Booker and Corbin Shaw all went 2-for-4.
Booker and Shaw had two RBIs apiece, and Riley finished with an RBI for the Axmen.
Logan Poteet also had two RBIs for Kingsport, while Sam Petersen, Riley and Booker finished with two runs apiece.
Brody Green led Elizabethton at the plate. He finished 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI.
CLOSE FOR A WHILE
Elizabethton cut Kingsport’s lead to 3-2 with a two-run inning in the top of the third.
The Axmen responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third, thanks in big part to back-to-back triples from Shaw and Booker to build a 6-2 advantage.
The contest was not close from that point.
ON THE MOUND
ETSU sophomore Walker Trusley picked up the win for the Axmen.
The Buccaneer, from Powell, improved to 3-0 in league play. He threw four innings, giving up one run on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Elizabethton starter Sean Hollister (1-1) took the loss after working 3 2/3 innings.
He gave up seven runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
CRUISING ALONG
With the win, Kingsport kept a comfortable lead on the West Division standings with a 6.5-game advantage on Johnson City, a 7-game lead on Greeneville and 8 games ahead of Elizabethton.
UP NEXT
Both Kingsport and Elizabethton are scheduled to be back in action Thursday, with the Axmen traveling to Princeton for the teams’ first meeting of the season.
The Axmen do not return back to Hunter Wright Stadium until July 27, when they’re scheduled to host Johnson City in a doubleheader with a 5:30 p.m. start time.
Elizabethton is slated to be on the road at Pulaski.
