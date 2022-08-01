DANVILLE, Va. — The only joy in Danville belonged to the guys wearing Kingsport Axmen uniforms.
Already on its way to a somewhat comfortable Appalachian League win, Kingsport cut loose for a dozen runs over the final three innings in a 17-0 runaway against the Otterbots on Monday night.
Eight of those runs came in the eighth, when the playoff-bound Axmen (35-15) mustered four hits, three walks and a pair of hit-by-pitches.
Jake Perry topped a 16-hit Kingsport output by going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles. He also scored four times and knocked in three runs.
Payton Allen pounded out three doubles in five at-bats, collecting four RBIs and scoring twice along the way. Kendall Diggs was 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Nate Anderson went 3-for-5 with a triple and crossed home twice. Kyle Booker paired a double with three RBIs, and Gunner Gouldsmith collected a hit, three runs and two walks.
Left-hander Matt Cornelius (3-0) worked his way around five walks to hurl six hitless innings for the win. He struck out six.
William Shelton allowed three hits over two innings but kept the Otterbots (24-28) off the scoreboard. Sam Bryan came on to record the final three outs.
All four of Danville’s hits were singles.
The teams meet again Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m.
APPY HONORS
Axmen slugger Sam Petersen was named the Appy League player of the week Monday.
Petersen, who will be entering his second season at Iowa, batted .438 with a home run and seven RBIs in four games, going 7-for-16 without a strikeout in 17 plate appearances. He produced a .471 on-base percentage, a .750 slugging percentage and a 1.221 on- base plus slugging percentage.
Petersen is hitting .352 with six home runs and 34 RBIs in 31 games. Entering Monday, he was second in the league in on-base percentage (.496), slugging percentage (.648) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.144).
The 19-year-old from Huxley, Iowa, hit .264 with six home runs and 33 RBIs in 49 games for the Hawkeyes last spring.
Bluefield’s Nate Wohlgemuth was named pitcher of the week after making one stellar start. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks in 7.0 innings in earning the win against East Division champion Burlington. Wohlgemuth, who played for San Jacinto in Texas last spring, is committed to play at Rogers State in Oklahoma this fall.
