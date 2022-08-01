DANVILLE, Va. — The only joy in Danville belonged to the guys wearing Kingsport Axmen uniforms.

Already on its way to a somewhat comfortable Appalachian League win, Kingsport cut loose for a dozen runs over the final three innings in a 17-0 runaway against the Otterbots on Monday night.

