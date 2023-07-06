KINGSPORT — Baseball is a weird game.
Thursday’s Appalachian League contest at Hunter Wright Stadium will go down as one of the true oddities in league history after Kingsport picked up a 5-2 win over Bluefield despite having only one hit.
The Axmen (14-13) drew 11 walks, had three batters hit by pitches and didn’t get a hit until the bottom of the eighth inning, a bleeder by pinch-hitter Cole Swift that got through the hole between shortstop and third.
Bluefield (12-12) got five hits but finished 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
Kingsport starter Trevor Horne got the win by pitching six shutout innings, striking out nine and surrendering two hits. Bluefield starter Garrett Helsel didn’t give up a hit but took the loss after allowing three runs, two of them earned.
The Axmen got on the board in the bottom of the first in large part because of Ridge Runners mistakes.
Three of the first five Kingsport batters walked to load the bases with two outs. With Dominik Ramil at the plate, Ryan Miller scored on a wild pitch in the dirt for the game’s first run.
The bottom of the fourth was much the same for Kingsport — capitalizing on Bluefield mistakes.
With one out, Mayes White reached on an error and Kevin Fernandez was plunked. The runners moved up 90 feet on a double steal, and White came home on an Andrew Citron sac fly to left field.
Fernandez scored on another wild pitch and Kingsport, still hitless, led 3-0 through four innings.
In the top of the fourth, Horne pitched himself into a jam by walking the first two batters.
But Bluefield’s Aedan Anderson was caught in a rundown between second and third and was eventually tagged out at second after sliding past the bag.
Horne got Blake Guerin to pop out to first and struck out Brett Blair to end the threat.
With one out in the top of the eighth, Jack Johnston singled and Bryce Knox walked to give the Ridge Runners some hope.
Anderson and KaiKea Harrison hit back-to-back singles to score Johnston and Knox and break up the shutout.
Bluefield aimed to do more damage, but Guerin was ejected from the game for arguing balls and strikes with the umpire. Tyvon Moore took over with an 0-2 count and struck out to end the inning.
Kingsport responded in the bottom half of the frame by scoring on a bases-loaded balk by Bluefield reliever Jake Schultz. The Axmen left the bases loaded.
The teams will meet again on Friday, this game to be played at Bluefield’s Bowen Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.
Sports Reporter
