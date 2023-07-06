KINGSPORT — Baseball is a weird game.

Thursday’s Appalachian League contest at Hunter Wright Stadium will go down as one of the true oddities in league history after Kingsport picked up a 5-2 win over Bluefield despite having only one hit.

