KINGSPORT — The name for Kingsport’s new Appalachian League baseball team is steeped in the history of the Model City.
Officials with Boyd Sports unveiled the new team name, the Axmen, Friday at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
The name comes from Kingsport’s ties to American pioneer Daniel Boone and his “axmen” who started the famous Wilderness Trail in Kingsport as a pathway to the western part of the country.
“Kingsport’s new name is absolutely fitting considering Daniel Boone and his ‘Axmen’ began The Wilderness Trail in Kingsport, Tennessee. The Axmen is a name that will resonate with all,” Chris Allen, president of Boyd Sports, said in a news release Friday.
The Kingsport Axmen is operated by Boyd Sports, which operates four other baseball clubs in East Tennessee, including the Tennessee Smokies, the Class AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
The Axmen will begin play in June in their home ballpark at Hunter Wright Stadium as part of the new Appalachian League, a prospect development league working in partnership with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.
ABOUT THE TEAM
In addition to the ties to the history of Kingsport, the Axmen will also pay tribute to the former Kingsport Mets, the New York Mets Rookie League team that played in Kingsport for 37 years before the Appalachian League was abolished as a rookie league last year.
Working with MLB and USA Baseball, the Appalachian League resurfaced as part of the MLB’s new prospect development league system.
As one of 10 teams in the new Appy League, the Kingsport Axmen will pay tribute to the former K-Mets by keeping the team colors of blue and orange.
The axmen will wear traditional white uniforms at home and will wear orange jerseys as part of their road-game attire.
Some of the logos developed for the Axmen include a “K” similar to the version the K-Mets wore on their caps and used in logos.
The team will consist of 32 players, drafted from a pool of 320 that receive invites from USA Baseball to play in the Appalachian League. They will come from colleges throughout the country and could include players from local schools.
HISTORY OF THE NEW LEAGUE
With MLB’s decision last year to eliminate 44 minor league clubs, including the teams in the Appalachian League, the league revised itself by working with MLB and USA Baseball to develop the Prospect Development League.
The new Appy League will consist of 10 teams, including Kingsport, with players that are exclusively collegiate sophomores and freshmen.
The development league will also consist of the well-known Cape Cod League that will feature college juniors and the new MLB Draft League that will include six teams featuring the country’s top recent college graduates.
Outside of the development leagues, each MLB team will have four traditional minor league clubs with Low-A, High-A, AA and AAA.
Three other independent leagues — the Frontier, the Pioneer and the Atlantic — will also operate in partnership with MLB.
AXMEN OPEN UP AT HOME
The Kingsport Axmen will open up their season on June 3 against Bluefield at Kingsport’s Hunter Wright Stadium.
The season is scheduled to run through the first week of August.