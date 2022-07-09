KINGSPORT — One big inning made a big difference for Kingsport on Saturday.
The Axmen scored six runs on six hits in the bottom of the third inning on the way to an 8-3 Appalachian League baseball win over the Bristol State Liners at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The scheduled nine-inning game was called official in the top of the eighth because of rain.
Bristol sent three batters to the plate in the top of the eighth before the deluge came, soaking the field. After a 40-minute delay, and with heavy rain still falling, the contest was called.
TWO-OUT RALLY
Kingsport (22-9) did all of its third-inning scoring with two outs.
After the Axmen’s Mays White and Gunner Gouldsmith were retired to start the inning, Aaron Casillas was hit by a pitch and Ian Riley followed with a double.
Jake Perry, Sam Petersen, newcomer Kendall Diggs of NCAA World Series semifinalist Arkansas, Kyle Booker and Hunter Perry then came through with consecutive singles.
Each single produced one run with the exception of Booker’s hit and a two-RBI single from Perry.
BRISTOL COUNTERS
Bristol (10-21) cut Kingsport’s lead to 6-2 in the top of the fifth inning.
Will Spears led off the frame with a walk and moved to second base when Ryan Taylor was hit by a pitch.
After a single from R.J. Jimerson Jr. loaded the bases, the State Liners’ Jeremy Garcia delivered a single that plated Spears.
Taylor scored Bristol’s second run on a throwing error from right field to home by Riley.
The Axmen were quick to answer, however, tacking on two runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Perry walked and later scored on a Bristol error.
Two more Bristol errors — on a throw by catcher Nicholas Strong and one by Spears, the State Liners’ third baseman — allowed Peterson to come home for the Axmen’s second and final run of the inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
Petersen and Hunter, with two apiece, accounted for half of the Axmen’s eight hits.
Bristol had seven hits, one each by Jimerson, Garcia, Eric Erato, Strong, Sean Smith, Daniel Hicks and Spears.
Kingsport starting pitcher Peyton Allen (1-0) recorded the win after throwing just one inning. Allen gave up two runs on two hits with one walk and no strikeouts.
Fidel Ulloa (2-3) took the loss after throwing the first 2 2/3 innings. Ulloa surrendered six runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
UP NEXT
The teams are scheduled to face each other again Sunday, this time in Bristol. The game at DeVault Stadium is set for a 6 p.m. start.