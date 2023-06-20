Kingsport Axmen’s Mickey Scheetz (22) tags first base to put out Danville Otterbots baserunner Corbin Lanowitz (8) during Tuesday’s Appalachian League game at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport. The Axmen rallied for an 8-5 win over the Otterbots that halted a four-game losing streak. Visit timesnews.net for coverage of the game.
Kingsport Axmen’s Mickey Scheetz (22) tags first base to put out Danville Otterbots baserunner Corbin Lanowitz (8) during Tuesday’s Appalachian League game at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport. The Axmen rallied for an 8-5 win over the Otterbots that halted a four-game losing streak. Visit timesnews.net for coverage of the game.
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen finally started a week on the right foot.
After losing both of their previous Tuesday Appalachian League games, the Axmen snapped a four-game skid by rallying past Danville 8-5 at Hunter Wright Stadium on Tuesday night.
Even when he lost the lead, Mickey Scheetz limited the damage in his third start for the Axmen (5-8). Scheetz (1-0) threw five innings and struck out one, allowing four earned runs on eight hits in taking the win.
Ricky Reeth fanned four batters in relief over the next three frames, and Brett Johnson got his second save by retiring Danville's last two batters.
The Otterbots (8-5), who’d won four of their last five games, saw their lead in the Appy League East Division drop to a half-game over Burlington. The Sock Puppets' contest against Bluefield was postponed because of rain.
Mike Mancini, who ignited the Axmen’s six-run fifth inning, and Shea McGahan each had two of Kingsport’s nine hits.
With the bases loaded, Mancini lined a one-out double to left and brought two runners home before Logen Sutton’s sacrifice fly tied it. Deniel Ortiz, who singled in two runs to break the 4-4 tie, later stole home to put the Axmen ahead 7-4.
McGahan then answered a Dean Mihos RBI single with one of his own in the bottom of the eighth, giving Kingsport the winning margin.
Sutton also singled in Kingsport’s first run on his two-out groundball up the middle after the threat of inclement weather had delayed first pitch 30 minutes.
Corbin Lanowitz, Blake Barthol and Carrington Aaron each singled in one run between the second and fourth innings for a 4-1 Otterbots advantage. Luke Lambert, Jordan Taylor, Lanowitz and Aaron had two hits apiece.
Glenn Green III (0-1) pitched the first 4 2/3 innings and allowed six earned runs on six hits, with seven strikeouts.
UP NEXT
The teams play again at Hunter Wright Stadium on Wednesday, with first pitch at 7 p.m.