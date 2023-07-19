Ricky Reeth delivers a pitch to the plate for the Kingsport Axmen in Wednesday’s Appalachian League game against the Bristol State Liners at Hunter Wright Stadium. Reeth shut out Bristol on one hit over the first five innings as Kingsport built a 3-0 lead. For a story on the game, visit timesnews.net.
Ricky Reeth delivers a pitch to the plate for the Kingsport Axmen in Wednesday’s Appalachian League game against the Bristol State Liners at Hunter Wright Stadium. Reeth shut out Bristol on one hit over the first five innings as Kingsport built a 3-0 lead. For a story on the game, visit timesnews.net.
KINGSPORT — Ricky Reeth wreaked havoc on opposing batters, and there wasn’t much drop-off after he exited the mound either.
The Kingsport Axmen earned their first shutout win in nearly a month Wednesday night, defeating Bristol 3-0 at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Reeth (W, 2-2) allowed just one hit over the five innings he pitched, striking out four batters and walking only two. William Shelton II and Nick Bruno each tossed two shutout innings in relief, Shelton fanning three and Bruno two for his second save of the year. Between the three, Kingsport (18-20) allowed only three hits.
The shutout marked Kingsport’s second of the year, the first also coming against Bristol (16-21) on June 24.
Andrew Citron scored the Axmen's first run, having led off the bottom of the first with a base hit. Mayes White III drove him home with a two-out line drive to center. After hitting a two-out single in the fourth, Citron scored gave the Axmen a 3-0 lead when Mike Mancini reached on a fielding error.
Kyle Booker’s two-out RBI single made it 2-0 in the second.
Citron and White had two hits apiece, with singles by Deniel Ortiz and Corbin Shaw rounding out the Axmen’s seven-hit effort.
Seth Buchanan went 2-for-3 from the nine-hole to lead the State Liners, who committed three errors.
Brandon Decker (L, 2-1) started on the mound and struck out five over his four innings. Relievers Sebastian Bentz, Carson Magill and Derek Westfall combined for six strikeouts over the last five hitless frames.
UP NEXT
The Axmen host Pulaski for a two-game series Thursday and Friday, both games starting at 7 p.m.