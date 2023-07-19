KINGSPORT — Ricky Reeth wreaked havoc on opposing batters, and there wasn’t much drop-off after he exited the mound either.

The Kingsport Axmen earned their first shutout win in nearly a month Wednesday night, defeating Bristol 3-0 at Hunter Wright Stadium.

