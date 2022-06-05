BLUEFIELD, W. Va. — It was a smoking-good start for Matt Cornelius, and Kingsport made it stand up.
Cornelius threw a dominant 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit and no runs with two walks and nine strikeouts as part of the Axmen’s 4-0 win over Bluefield in Appalachian League baseball action Sunday at Bowen Field.
The bullpen finished off the 12-strikeout one-hitter for Kingsport, which won its fourth straight to open the season.
FINISHING UP
Sam Bryan followed with 1 1/3 perfect innings, striking out two. Isaac Gonzales pitched a scoreless frame in the seven-inning contest.
TAKING THE LEAD
Kingsport got a run in the top of the second inning when Ian Riley’s one-out RBI single cashed in Jake Perry’s leadoff double.
The game stayed at 1-0 until the top of the seventh. Perry got it started again, this time with a single, and Cole Hales followed with a single.
After a sacrifice bunt by Riley, Aaron Casillas came through with a sac fly to make it 2-0. Kevin Fernandez singled in a run to make it 3-0, and the final run scored on an error by Bluefield (0-4).
Perry finished 2-for-3 and scored twice.
UP NEXT
Kingsport begins a two-game home set against Pulaski on Monday at 7 p.m.