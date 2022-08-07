Appalachian League Baseball Greeneville Flyboys at Kingsport Axmen

Guinn

 Todd Brase

After a long, hot summer of baseball in the Appalachian League, the Kingsport Axmen aren’t ready to go home just yet, not when there’s a championship at stake.

Kingsport will take on the Burlington Sock Puppets in the league’s championship game Monday night in Burlington, North Carolina. Game time at Burlington Athletic Stadium is 7 p.m.

