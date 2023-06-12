SHAW

Kingsport Axmen’s Corbin Shaw (32) gave his team a walk-off win Saturday with a two-run single in the ninth. He’s one of five Axmen hitting over .300 so far this season.

 J.D. VAUGHN/six rivers media

Mike Guinn might or might not have been watching Tennessee’s NCAA Super Regional at Southern Miss.

Not that he was cheering for or against anyone. But Vols’ pitcher Hollis Fanning is scheduled to join the Kingsport Axmen once Tennessee’s postseason run ends.

