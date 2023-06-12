Mike Guinn might or might not have been watching Tennessee’s NCAA Super Regional at Southern Miss.
Not that he was cheering for or against anyone. But Vols’ pitcher Hollis Fanning is scheduled to join the Kingsport Axmen once Tennessee’s postseason run ends.
Auburn’s Trevor Horne just arrived in Kingsport last week and has already made one mound appearance. He got the start at Bristol Friday and pitched five innings, striking out one and walking just one while allowing no earned runs on six hits.
PITCHING LEADERS
Despite having thrown just two full innings, Tyler Muscar (2-0) has two of Kingsport’s three pitching wins. Muscar struck out four batters over those two appearances, giving up one earned run on two hits. Nick Bruno (1-0) has the other victory, having likewise appeared in two games and struck out four batters over 2⅓ frames. Shay Hartis leads the Axmen in strikeouts with seven.
Dobyns-Bennett graduate Jake Timbes and Maddox Burkitt both have one start this season, each going 3⅔ innings. Timbes struck out four against Princeton Saturday, while Burkitt owns a 2.45 earned run average.
TOP HITTERS
Kingsport currently has five players batting over .300 for the year, led by a .381 average from Mike Mancini. He’s tied for second in runs scored and is the Axmen’s co-leader in hits with eight, alongside Deniel Ortiz (.348).
Corbin Shaw (.316) delivered the winning hit against Princeton on Saturday, driving in two runs to cap a three-run ninth inning for an 8-7 triumph over the Whistlepigs. Shaw has a team-high eight RBIs so far, just ahead of Ortiz’s seven.
Cole Swift (.357), Ortiz and Ryan McCarthy each have one home run, and Payton Allen (.333) has stolen six bases in as many games.
IN THE MIX
Kingsport (3-3) is tied with Johnson City (3-3) in the Appalachian League West standings, both teams just one game behind co-leaders Bristol and Elizabethton — each 4-2. Not only are the Axmen and Doughboys even in the standings, but also in their plus-five run differential. Kingsport has scored 46 runs this year, tied with Elizabethton for second most in the West behind Bristol’s 57.
The Axmen have split all three of their two-games series so far against Elizabethton, Bristol and Princeton.
UP NEXT
Kingsport travels to Greeneville for a two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday. Burlington then visits Hunter Wright Stadium on Thursday and Friday. All four games start at 7 p.m.