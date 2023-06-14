Axmen logo

GREENEVILLE — An eventful top of the ninth inning ushered Kingsport to a 7-4 Appalachian League victory over Greeneville on Wednesday night at Pioneer Park.

Behind four walks, a single, a sacrifice fly, one passed ball and a wild pitch, the Axmen scored the game’s final three runs in their final set of at-bats. The win secured a split of the two-game set following the Flyboys' 13-4 victory on Tuesday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you