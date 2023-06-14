GREENEVILLE — An eventful top of the ninth inning ushered Kingsport to a 7-4 Appalachian League victory over Greeneville on Wednesday night at Pioneer Park.
Behind four walks, a single, a sacrifice fly, one passed ball and a wild pitch, the Axmen scored the game’s final three runs in their final set of at-bats. The win secured a split of the two-game set following the Flyboys' 13-4 victory on Tuesday.
Kingsport pulled into a 4-4 tie when Cole Swift scored on Corbin Shaw’s eighth-inning fielder’s choice. Everyone reached safely on the play, leaving the bases loaded with one out — but Greeneville escaped further damage.
The Flyboys weren’t as fortunate in the ninth, which Shea McGahan led off with a line-drive single to center field. Mayes White’s bases-loaded walk put the Axmen in front, then Mike Manchini drew an RBI base on balls of his own. A Shaw sacrifice fly made it a three-run game.
Greeneville had two runners aboard in the lower half of the inning only to ground into a game-ending double play.
All other scoring occurred in the second inning. Payton Allen and Seth Farni sandwiched run-scoring singles around Carson Queck’s RBI double, boosting the Axmen to a 3-0 advantage. The Flyboys immediately snapped back, bringing in runs on singles from Casey Gibbs and Johnny Pilla, a triple off the bat of Ray Ortiz and a balk.
Riley Orr went 2-for-3 to lead an eight-hit Kingsport effort. The third of four Axmen pitchers, Ricky Reeth (1-1), hurled four shutout innings for the victory. Brett Johnson got the final three outs for the save.
Greeneville finished with 10 hits. Ortiz finished 3-for-5, and Pilla and Nick Barone had two hits apiece.
UP NEXT
Kingsport returns home to play Burlington on Thursday and Friday. First pitch for both games is set for 7 p.m.
The Flyboys will be at Greeneville the next two nights.