KINGSPORT — With a 34-man roster filled with players across the United States, the Kingsport Axmen are prepared to take the field for Thursday’s season opener against the Greeneville Flyboys at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
The Axmen are scheduled to play the Flyboys again Friday night with a fireworks display, the first of six this season, afterwards. That's to be followed by a two-game road swing at Bluefield on Saturday and Sunday. Throughout the league, Sunday games are seven innings.
WELCOME BACK, GUINN
Mike Guinn, who took over at the end of last season, returns as the Axmen's manager. He just finished up the season as coach at Pigeon Forge High School. The Tigers made it to the TSSAA Class 2A championship game, where they lost to Watertown.
The coach is now ready to turn his attention to the Appalachian League season, coaching players in the summer wooden-bat league.
“We’re really excited. We got to draft our team this year, and it’s been in the works, building this team since January,” Guinn said before Wednesday's open practice. “We tried to build a little culture at the end of last season and the kids loved it. We want to develop them, teach them to try hard and compete.
“These kids are a little older than the high school kids. They’ve experienced a little college, so they have more maturity. It’s a good opportunity to work with some high-level players.”
Asked what fans can expect when they come out to see a game, Guinn didn’t hesitate.
“You’re going to see a team that competes and plays the game the right way,” Guinn said. “We want to pitch it well, play great defense and put pressure on the other team.”
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT
The players come from as far west as California and as far north as Minnesota.
Henry Hunter, a catcher and first baseman from Grayson, Georgia, who plays at Alabama-Birmingham, is one of those excited for the season to start.
Like others, he wants to go as far as he can with his baseball career. Besides the development of catching from different arms in the summer league, he looks forward to meeting the public and going back to the game at its purest.
“I’m looking forward to interacting with the fans and having a little more freedom to play than you have with a college team,” Hunter said. “I want to enjoy myself and just have fun playing the game. I’ve heard a lot of good things where guys said they didn’t have as much fun in other leagues as the Appalachian League.
“I want to get a lot of at-bats and get to play in front of big crowds. It makes it much more exciting.”
Ryan Murphy is a 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher from James Madison University. As a sophomore, he had six strikeouts over six innings and picked up the win in a 5-2 victory over No. 3 ranked Virginia Tech back on March 15. He sees the league as a good chance to work on his long-term goal of being picked in the Major League draft.
“This summer, I want to throw strikes and work on my change-up to left-handed batters,” Murphy said. “This is a good opportunity to work on my technique and figure out what is working. I’m really excited to meet new fans, meet new teammates and bring some wins back to Kingsport.”
SPECIAL PROMOTIONS
Thursday is $3 beer night for 20-ounce Coors Light draft beers. Fans can also purchase a mason jar with $3 refills. Other special nights include Dollar Mondays with $1 each for hot dogs, chips and popcorn.
Two-fer Tuesday features $2 general admission tickets. Besides the aforementioned fireworks show, there is a “Princess Night” on June 11, a “Touch-a-Truck,” where the kids can get inside different vehicles like a fire truck, police car, race car and bass boat on June 26.
There’s a T-shirt giveaway on July 2, “Star Wars Night” on July 9, and “Margaritaville Night” on July 29.
Aug. 5 is "John Fulkerson Bobblehead Night" as the first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a bobblehead of the University of Tennessee basketball star.
NEW EXTRA-INNINGS RULE
Like the Frontier League and MLB Draft League, the Appy League will implement a “sudden death” extra-innings format.
During the meeting before each game, the home team manager will determine if he wants his team to play offense or defense in the event of a tie game after regulation. The batting team will start with a runner on first base. The defensive team will have three outs to prevent the offense from scoring.
If the team on offense scores, it wins the game. If the defensive team retires the side without allowing a run, it wins.