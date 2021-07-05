CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Kingsport Axmen left-hander Cole Kirschsieper was named the Appalachian League’s pitcher of the week on Monday after posting nine shutout innings over two starts.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Kirschsieper, who plays for Illinois, went four innings against Princeton on June 29, yielding just two hits and striking out four. He took the mound again Sunday against Bluefield and struck out nine in five innings of work, giving up one hit and earning the decision in an 11-1 rout by the Axmen.
Kirschsieper hasn't given up a run in 21 innings.
Burlington’s Benji Gilbert was named the player of the week after batting .526 (10-for-19) with a .632 slugging percentage with a pair of doubles and six RBIs.
Following a three-day, league-wide break, the Axmen return to action Thursday on the road against Danville.