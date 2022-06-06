KINGSPORT — “Dollar Mondays” at Hunter Wright Stadium — when select food and drinks dirt cheap — are always a fan favorite.
And in their Appalachian League baseball matchup against the Pulaski River Turtles, the Kingsport Axmen gave the fans their fill on the scoreboard.
The Axmen remained unbeaten by racking up 18 hits and scoring a baker’s dozen in a 13-3 rout of Pulaski.
Kingsport (5-0) blasted out to an early lead, scoring four runs in the first inning and three in the third. Apparently, though, the Axmen saved their best for the seventh when they scored six runs and batted around plus two.
Mays White, Henry Hunter, Jacob Perry and Kevin Fernandez each had three hits for the Axmen. Shea McGahan, Houston Koon and Ian Riley drove in two runs apiece.
The River Turtles (2-3) could not muster much offense at all against Evan Demurias. Kingsport’s starting pitcher went a strong six innings, allowing five hits and earning the win. The Axmen pitching staff also was brilliant at getting out of tough situations, including escaping a bases-loaded jam in the eighth.
David Wiley offered up one Pulaski highlight with a sixth-inning triple that turned into a Little League home run thanks to a Kingsport throwing error.
Michael Groves and Wiley each had two hits for Pulaski, which stranded 10 baserunners and grounded into three double plays.
APPY HONOR
Kingsport’s Matthew Cornelius was named the Appy League pitcher of the week on Monday.
The 19-year-old left-hander who plays for Pima Community College in Tucson struck out nine over 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Sunday’s win at Bluefield. Cornelius allowed just one hit and walked two.
Cornelius’ nine strikeouts are tied for the most in the Appalachian League. Hitters are batting just .067 against him, best in the league.