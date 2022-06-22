Axmen roll past Bristol to win seventh straight

KINGSPORT — The Axmen kept their power-hitting going and kept their winning streak alive Wednesday.
Kingsport (16-3) scored 11 runs on 14 hits to take an 11-1 Appalachian League win over Bristol (5-14) at Hunter Wright Stadium. The win was the seventh straight win for Kingsport.
EARLY RUNS
The Axmen scored 10 of its runs in the first four innings. Most of the damage came in the second inning, when they scored four runs.
Kingsport scored two runs apiece in the first, third, fourth and eighth innings to put the game away.
Corbin Shaw, who finished a home run away from hitting for the cycle, had three hits and added three RBIs.
Payton Allen finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
FIRST TIME OUT
Three different Axmen players had two hits, including Kyle Booker, a sophomore from Tennessee.
Booker got a late start with Kingsport after the Vols’ late run into the postseason.
After entering the game late Tuesday, Booker got his first start of the Appy League season Wednesday and delivered at the plate. He finished 2-for-5 and scored two runs.
Sam Petersen stayed hot for the Axmen, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Mayes White III was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
STATE LINERS POWER
Bristol had its chances.
The State Liners had nine hits but left seven runners stranded on base and struggled to score.
Bristol’s lone run came in the fourth inning, when Braxton Church led off the frame with a double and scored two outs later on a single from Manny Garza.
Garza finished 2-for-3 for the State Liners.
LOCAL FLAVOR
Two Southwest Virginia players saw action on the mound for Bristol.
Former Abingdon pitcher Chase Hungate, a freshman at VCU, pitched 2⅔ innings. He gave up four runs on seven hits with a strikeout and no walks.
King pitcher Ray Berry, who played high school baseball at Chilhowie, replaced Hungate and allowed only one hit with no runs, three strikeouts and two walks in 2⅓ innings of work.
UNC-Asheville right-hander Chris Sabo (2-0) picked up the win for Kingsport after throwing three innings in relief.
The sophomore struck out five and gave up only one hit.
Bristol starting pitcher Abel Medina (0-3) suffered the loss.
UP NEXT
Kingsport is back at home at Hunter Wright Stadium on Thursday when the Axmen host Greeneville.
Bristol is scheduled to be back home at Boyce Cox Field on Thursday in a game against Pulaski.