The Kingsport Axmen announced their 31-man roster for the coming Appalachian League’s season on Tuesday. The roster, made up of college talent from across the country, consists of 16 pitchers and 15 position players.
“I am very eager about the roster that we have for the upcoming season,” Axmen manager Mike Guinn said. “I look forward to meeting all of the players and competing with them this summer for a league title.”
Axmen infielders are Payton Allen (Houston), Michael Mancini (James Madison), Deniel Ortiz (Walters State), Corbin Shaw (Walters State), Logen Sutton (East Tennessee State), Cole Swift (Radford) and Mayes White III (Alabama-Birmingham).
The outfield comprises Andrew Citron (Georgetown), Seth Fanni (Mississippi), Kevin Fernandez (Lincoln Memorial), Carson Queck (Kansas State) and Ty Sallie (NJIT).
Pitchers are Caleb Anderson (Johnson County Community College), Nick Bruno (UNC Asheville), Maddox Burkitt (Johnson County Community College), Hollis Fanning (Tennessee), Shay Hartis (Kansas State), Anthony Imhoff (Pima Community College), Brett Johnson (UNC Asheville), Tyler Muscar (James Madison), Jeremiah Newman (Grambling State), Zachary Radigan (Colorado Northwestern Community College), Dominik Ramil (Regis), Ricky Reeth (Notre Dame), William Shelton II (Lincoln Memorial), Caden Spivey (Notre Dame), Jake Timbes (Belmont) and Kaleb Townsend (Johnson).
Catchers are Ryan McCarthy (East Tennessee State), Ryan Miller (Tennessee) and Garrett Pancione (Radford).
“We are looking forward to the 2023 season,” said Jarrod Bowman, Axmen general manager. “Mike Guinn and his coaching staff did a great job in putting a successful team together last year, and we feel very confident with our squad for this year.”
The Axmen begin their season at home on June 7 against Elizabethton.