Guinn enjoying run with the Axmen

Axmen manager Mike Guinn surveys the crowd from the coach’s box at third base during an Appy League game.

 Six Rivers Media

The Kingsport Axmen announced their 31-man roster for the coming Appalachian League’s season on Tuesday. The roster, made up of college talent from across the country, consists of 16 pitchers and 15 position players.

“I am very eager about the roster that we have for the upcoming season,” Axmen manager Mike Guinn said. “I look forward to meeting all of the players and competing with them this summer for a league title.”

