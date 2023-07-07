BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Who needs hits anyway? The Kingsport Axmen rallied to victory regardless.
Kingsport remained within striking distance of Johnson City in the Appalachian League West Division standings with Friday’s 6-4 comeback win at Bluefield.
The win marked the eighth in the past 10 outings for the Axmen (15-13), who trail the Doughboys by four games in the division. Three of Kingsport’s eight hits Friday night came after it had already scored its final run.
The Axmen — who beat the Ridge Runners 5-2 on Thursday after getting only one hit — followed their recent trend, scoring four runs in the seventh inning despite not recording a hit in the frame.
Two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with nobody out. Cole Swift and Payton Allen scored to pull Kingsport even, coming in on a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice bunt. And with two outs, Ryan Miller plated on a throwing error before Carson Queck stole home for a 5-3 advantage.
Allen’s two-out solo home run in the eighth put the Axmen out front again.
Mike Mancini and Ortiz each had two hits to lead Kingsport.
Dobyns-Bennett graduate Jake Timbes struck out four over five innings before Cade Nelson (1-0) tossed the sixth to record the win. Owen Kovacs struck out two in the ninth to earn his first save of the year.
Deniel Ortiz went yard for the sixth time this season, giving Kingsport a 1-0 lead with his two-out solo homer in the fourth inning.
But in the bottom half, Blake Guerin had the answer for Bluefield. Guerin likewise hit his sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot to center that put the Ridge Runners (12-13) ahead 2-1. Jack Doyle’s RBI single made it 3-1 after five.
Guerin finished 3-for-5.
Colby Guy struck out six over the first six frames before Garrett Coiner (1-1) came on in relief and absorbed the loss.
The Axmen welcome Greeneville to Hunter Wright Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.
