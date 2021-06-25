PULASKI — Dante Leach came through with a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning Friday night, helping the Kingsport Axmen rally past the Pulaski River Turtles for a 10-8 Appalachian League victory.
The Axmen (8-11) scored four times in the eighth, erasing an 8-6 River Turtles advantage. Kingsport pulled within a run on JonJon Berring’s RBI base hit, then Leach stepped to the plate and put his team ahead with a line drive to right field.
Leach was tagged out trying to take second base. However, Nick Barnes followed with a walk to set up a two-out, run-scoring double by Jordan Varela-Payne.
After Pulaski (10-9) put runners on first and second in the ninth, Patrick Strawbridge induced a game-ending groundout to earn a two-inning save. Strawbridge relieved winner Kyle Scrape, who yielded a run in 1 1/3 innings.
The Nos. 1 and 2 batters in Kingsport’s lineup, Berring and Leach each produced three hits and three RBIs, with Berring scoring twice. They belted back-to-back solo homers in the fifth to cut into a 5-2 Pulaski lead.
Connor Milton put the Axmen on the board with a two-run, fourth-inning double, and he finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs.
Kingsport finished with a dozen hits to the River Turtles’ six.
Ryan Johnson homered and doubled in a three-hit, three-RBI output for Pulaski. Teammate John Bay clubbed a home run, scored four times and walked twice.
The teams split the two-game set after the Turtles took a 13-4 win Thursday night.
UP NEXT
Kingsport visits Johnson City on Saturday for a 7 p.m. contest.
Pulaski goes to Princeton.