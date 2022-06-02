KINGSPORT — It was opening night with a rain-delayed start and a small crowd, so why not have a wild finish?
Kingsport and Greeneville combined for 11 runs in the eighth inning, and the Axmen won in walk-off fashion on a bunt single and daring base running. It was a 10-9 decision in the Appalachian League baseball season opener Thursday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Jake Perry scored the winning run from second base after Aaron Casillas’ bunt single in the bottom of the ninth. Perry raced home when the throw went to first, and he beat the throw back home.
Perry started the inning with a single, and Ples White walked to move him to second.
These teams are scheduled to meet again Friday night at Hunter Wright with the first pitch slated for 7 o’clock.
UPSIDE DOWN
It was a big night at the bottom of the order.
The top three hitters in Kingsport’s lineup went 0 for 12 while the bottom three — White, Casillas and Nate Anderson — combined to go 7 for 12 with eight RBIs and five runs scored.
ETSU’s Logen Sutton added three hits for the Axmen.
A COMEBACK
After falling behind 8-4, the Axmen rallied in the bottom of the eighth.
After an error plated one run, Anderson plated two more with a single to make it 8-7.
Greeneville went to the bullpen, but a pair of bases-loaded walks put Kingsport back on top. Greeneville tied the game in the top of the ninth.
ONE BAD INNING
Shemar Dalton got things started with a home run to cut Kingsport’s lead to 4-3. Aiden Cannady and Brock Daniels added RBI singles to push the Flyboys ahead, 5-4.
The next three runs scored because of Kingsport errors. Three of the six runs in the inning were unearned.
PRISTINE START
It was a good night at the office for Axmen starter Ryan Murphy. He carried a shutout into the seventh inning before giving up a home run to Beau Ankeney.
The James Madison hurler allowed only three hits while striking out three and walking one.
FIRST STRIKE
The Axmen scored its first run of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning. White singled, stole second base, and went to third on a throwing error. Nate Anderson followed with a ground-ball RBI single to right field for a 1-0 lead.
ADDING TO IT
Kingsport turned things up a few notches in the sixth inning with a two-out rally.
White, from Florida State, was in the mix again, cracking a two-run single that followed a double steal by Henry Hunter and Shea McGahan. White added his second stolen base, and Cal State Bakersfield’s Casillas drove him home with a single to make it 4-0.
CUTTING THE LEAD
Greeneville got halfway there with a pair of seventh-inning runs. Following Ankeney’s homer, Canyon Brown’s two-out RBI single made it 4-2.
FLYBOYS’ PLUS SIDE
Starting pitcher Riley Taylor (Oklahoma State) had it working well. He tossed four shutout innings, allowing just three hits.
Taylor didn’t walk anyone and struck out five.